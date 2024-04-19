Expand / Collapse search
Blake Shelton will return to 'The Voice' for 1 reason, Jelly Roll unafraid of 'uncomfortable' chats with wife

'American Idol' alum Mandisa dead at 47, 'Friends' guest star Olivia Williams details 'alarming' experience while on hit sitcom

Blake Shelton on "The Voice" split with Jelly Roll photo

Blake Shelton says only one thing would get him to return to "The Voice," Jelly Roll admits he's not afraid to have tough conversations with his wife Bunnie XO. (Getty Images)

'NOBODY BUT YOU' - Blake Shelton's return to 'The Voice' dependent on this dream scenario. Continue reading here…

‘SON OF A SINNER’ - Country star Jelly Roll unafraid to tackle 'uncomfortable stuff' in marriage to Bunnie XO. Continue reading here…

‘TRUE BEAUTY’ - 'American Idol' alum, gospel singer Mandisa dead at 47. Continue reading here…

‘ALARMING’ - 'Friends' guest star Olivia Williams details 'harrowing' experience while on hit sitcom in 1998. Continue reading here…

cheryl burke smiling on red carpet with hoop earrings

Cheryl Burke admits to being involved in three "Dancing with the Stars" "showmances." (Monica Schipper/Getty Images))

'INTIMATE CONTACT SPORT' - Cheryl Burke admits to 'showmances' with 3 'DWTS' partners, names 1. Continue reading here…

JAM SESSION - Meghan Markle lifestyle brand launch with social media influencers skewered by royal watchers. Continue reading here…

‘BAD BLOOD’ - Taylor Swift lyrics appear to take aim at Kim Kardashian on new album. Continue reading here…

Tallulah Willis gave a nod to her dad, Bruce Willis, at the "Pulp Fiction" 30th anniversary celebration.  (Getty Images)

‘EPIC REUNION’ - Bruce Willis honored at ‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th anniversary with John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Continue reading here…

HAVE ‘MERCY’ - Chris Pratt suffers injury on movie set while doing his own stunts. Continue reading here…

A photo of Chris Pratt with an inset image of his injured ankle

Chris Pratt reveals how he injured his ankle while performing a stunt for his new movie. (Getty Images/Instagram/Chris Pratt)

‘NOT BASHING’ - Valerie Bertinelli was 'not bashing' Food Network with comments made after she was let go. Continue reading here…

