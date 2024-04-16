Expand / Collapse search
Couples

Country star Jelly Roll unafraid to tackle 'uncomfortable stuff' in marriage to Bunnie XO

'Save Me' singer Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO married in 2016

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Jelly Roll reveals secret to his strong marriage to Bunnie XO Video

The "Son of a Sinner" singer tells Fox News Digital he isn't afraid to tackle the "uncomfortable stuff" in his marriage to TikTok star Bunnie XO to keep their marriage strong.

Jelly Roll revealed he tackles the "uncomfortable stuff" in his marriage to Bunnie XO up front.

The country music star shared how he's kept his seven-year marriage to the TikTok star strong in an interview with Fox News Digital at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"Open, real, honest communication," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage."

He noted that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love.

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll arrive at an awards ceremony

Jelly Roll focuses on "open" and "honest" communication in his marriage to Bunnie XO. (Getty Images)

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," he added. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll first met in 2015 after the former sex worker met the rising star at a concert in Las Vegas.

The two ended up eloping a year later after Jelly Roll proposed while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

After seven years of marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO renewed their vows at the same Vegas chapel where they got married to establish an anniversary date after years of not being able to remember the exact date they tied the knot "while on a bender."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the iHeartRadio awards presented by FOX

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO renewed their vows after seven years of marriage. (Getty Images)

"There was always a discrepancy with our anniversary, because she thought it was on one day, I thought it was on another day," he told People magazine. "Neither one of us knew."

"I was like, ‘Everybody else talks about the seven-year itch. Why don't we call it the seven-year stretch?’ We'll just go in there and double down," Jelly Roll said.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the CMTs red carpet

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO originally tied the knot in 2016. (Getty Images)

Jelly Roll, known formally as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003. However, he did not become mainstream until 2022 with the release of "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner."

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," he told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change.

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

The 39-year-old musician grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, and has been open about his struggles with substance abuse.

Jelly Roll posing with praying hands

Jelly Roll rose to mainstream fame in 2022. The musician has been releasing and performing music since 2003. (Getty Images)

Jelly Roll testified in front of U.S. lawmakers in January regarding fentanyl use. He also spent time behind bars for aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.

"It is important to establish earlier that I am a musician and that I have no political alliance. I am neither Democrat nor Republican. In fact, because of my past, my right to vote has been restricted," Jelly Roll testified. "Thus far, I have never paid attention to a political race in my life. Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this because fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology."

He further explained, "I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of [the] solution."

Jelly Roll onstage

The "Son of a Sinner" singer has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse. (Getty Images)

