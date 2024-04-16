Country star Jelly Roll unafraid to tackle 'uncomfortable stuff' in marriage to Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll revealed he tackles the "uncomfortable stuff" in his marriage to Bunnie XO up front.

The country music star shared how he's kept his seven-year marriage to the TikTok star strong in an interview with Fox News Digital at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

"Open, real, honest communication," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital. "We talk about the uncomfortable stuff up front. It's a real important thing in our marriage."

He noted that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love.

WATCH: JELLY ROLL REVEALS SECRET TO HIS STRONG MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

JELLY ROLL ON HIS COUNTRY MUSIC TAKEOVER: ‘I FOUND MY VOICE’

"And also, we don't take nothing too serious," he added. "Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter is the best medicine."

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll first met in 2015 after the former sex worker met the rising star at a concert in Las Vegas.

The two ended up eloping a year later after Jelly Roll proposed while onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

After seven years of marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO renewed their vows at the same Vegas chapel where they got married to establish an anniversary date after years of not being able to remember the exact date they tied the knot "while on a bender."

"There was always a discrepancy with our anniversary, because she thought it was on one day, I thought it was on another day," he told People magazine. "Neither one of us knew."

"I was like, ‘Everybody else talks about the seven-year itch. Why don't we call it the seven-year stretch?’ We'll just go in there and double down," Jelly Roll said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jelly Roll, known formally as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003. However, he did not become mainstream until 2022 with the release of "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner."

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," he told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change.

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

The 39-year-old musician grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, and has been open about his struggles with substance abuse.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll testified in front of U.S. lawmakers in January regarding fentanyl use. He also spent time behind bars for aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.

"It is important to establish earlier that I am a musician and that I have no political alliance. I am neither Democrat nor Republican. In fact, because of my past, my right to vote has been restricted," Jelly Roll testified. "Thus far, I have never paid attention to a political race in my life. Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this because fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology."

He further explained, "I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of [the] solution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP