'Friends' guest star Olivia Williams details 'alarming' experience while on hit sitcom in 1998

Olivia Williams is recalling her time guest starring on "Friends" in 1998.

In a recent interview, "The Crown" actress — who appeared as a bridesmaid in the two-part Season 4 finale titled, "The One with Ross’ Wedding" — opened up about her experience on set and explained why her time there was "alarming" and "harrowing."

"Gosh. Well, just as an example, I was taken to the studio in a shared car with a wonderful actress whose character, I think, was called ‘Old Woman’," Williams told The Independent.

"At one point, a producer — who shall remain nameless — just yelled at her: ‘You’re not funny!’ And she didn’t come back the next day. So that was alarming."

"Oh, and ‘Friends’ was a brand, and you had to fit the brand," Williams, who is gearing up to star in the upcoming Max series "Dune: The Prophecy," added. "You go into hair and make-up and you’re told, ‘There’s a look here. This is what we do.’"

"And that involved, essentially, plucking off all of your eyebrows," she continued. "Literally [I was begging], ‘Please don’t take my eyebrows off, I might need them in another job!’ But yes, that’s the sense in which it was harrowing."

"Friends," which ran from 1994 until 2004, had an impressive list of guest stars who appeared alongside main cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry .

Certain guest stars on the show like Paul Rudd as Mike Hannigan, Elliott Gould as Jack Geller, Tom Selleck as Dr. Richard Burke, Jon Favreau as Pete Becker, Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller, Aisha Tyler as Charlie Wheeler and Anna Faris as Erica had more extended runs. Others had shorter, yet still memorable appearances, including Julia Roberts, Christina Applegate, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Dakoya Fanning, Bruce Willis, Charlie Sheen, George Clooney and more.

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this post.