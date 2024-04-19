Chris Pratt suffers injury on movie set while doing his own stunts

Chris Pratt is looking a little worse for wear.

The Hollywood star is currently filming a new movie called "Mercy," a sci-fi thriller in which he plays a detective accused of a crime he didn't commit. As he shared to social media, he's been attempting some of his own stunts, and he injured himself in the process.

On Thursday, Pratt posted two photos on Instagram, the first showing his legs. On one foot, his sock and shoe have been removed and an ice pack is tied to his ankle.

In the other picture, he showed a close-up of his ankle, which appeared to be bruised and very swollen. There's also a small cut on his foot.

"Mercy filming day 4," the actor wrote in the caption of the post. "I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff. Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward."

It's unclear if Pratt's injury will affect the filming schedule for the movie, or to what extent.

This isn't the first time the actor injured himself doing stunts — he also got hurt in the making of 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

During a conversation with Seth Meyers on "Late Night" to promote the film, Pratt said, "It's a really stunt-heavy movie, through the course of the whole film for everyone. We were suspended from wires, we did a whole bunch of stunts."

When Meyers asked if all the stunts went well, Pratt replied, "Not necessarily. Yeah, no. I got my bell rung pretty, pretty good one time, essentially got knocked out."

In 2021, he spoke to Men's Health about acting as executive producer on "The Tomorrow War," a movie in which he also starred. Pratt was asked if his producing role gave him the ability to do more stunts that normally a producer would bar an actor from doing — a move that legendary action star Tom Cruise is known to pull.

"I mean, what a mark he set," Pratt said of Cruise. "I’m gonna have to perform a heart transplant on myself in a movie to ever top what he’s done. I’m a huge fan. I love him so much. I don’t know that I did anything that would make him proud in ['The Tomorrow War']. I’ve got a great stunt man, Chris Romrell."

He added, "I did one of my own stunts jumping down off of this steel beam that was like maybe 15 feet up in the air. That was kind of cool. I’m getting old, though. I’m gonna be 42. My knees are getting f---ed up. I don’t want to be doing stunts."

Pratt, now 44, doesn't seem to have been able to stay away from the action-packed part of filmmaking. For 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," he did several of his own stunts.

David Grant, a stuntman for the movie, told Metro, "It’s only really when it comes to the vehicle stuff that [stunt double] Alister Whitton stepped in and did some of the motorbike stuff and Chris left him to more of that."