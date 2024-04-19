Bruce Willis honored at ‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th anniversary with John Travolta, Uma Thurman

As the stars showed up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic 1994 film "Pulp Fiction," Tallulah Willis made sure to pay a special tribute to her father and one of the movie's main stars, Bruce Willis, as he continues to battle frontotemporal dementia.

On April 18, the movie's stars, such as John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Harvey Keitel and more gathered at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to pay homage to the film and celebrate the milestone.

Among many famous supporters and guest stars were Emma Hemming Willis, Bruce's wife, and Tallulah, the actor's youngest daughter he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Tallulah sported a casual ensemble paired with a black baseball hat with the name "Bruce" embroidered.

In March 2022, Bruce stepped away from Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia that later progressed to frontotemporal dementia .

During a panel discussion with the cast inside the Chinese Theatre, host Ben Mankiewicz took a moment to honor Bruce and his family.

"Bruce is great in this," he said, according to People. "Here in the audience tonight is Bruce's wife, Emma, and one of his daughters, Tallulah Belle Willis." The crowd applauded the duo as they stood up from their seats.

Bruce's costar, Travolta, spoke more in depth about working with Bruce and explained why there was a "real genuine care" among the costars.

"Bruce and I had a history. We did 'Look Who's Talking' together, and we had a massive success with it," Travolta told Entertainment Tonight. "So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other."

"It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know?" he added. "And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."

In March, Emma, who announced that she will be releasing a book in 2025 about her experiences as a caregiver to her husband, spoke out about the misinformation she'd recently seen surrounding Bruce's condition.

"It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered. I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling minding my own business and just saw a headline and got clickbaited that had to do with my own family," she began. "The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband."

"Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth ," she said. "I need society and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it, it’s over. Let’s pack it up, nothing else to see here. We’re done."

Emma continued, "No. It is the complete opposite of that, OK? 100%. There is grief and sadness, there’s all of that. But you start a new chapter. And that chapter is filled. Let me just tell you what it is. It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection. It’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness. That’s where we are."