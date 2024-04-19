Expand / Collapse search
Departed

'American Idol' alum, gospel singer Mandisa dead at 47

Mandisa won a Grammy in 2014 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Mandisa, a gospel singer who kicked off her singing career as a contestant on "American Idol," has died. She was 47.

Mandisa's father, John Hundley, confirmed her passing to Fox News Digital, saying that her death was a total shock.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the singer's death.

a photo of Mandia

Mandisa performs onstage during the 6th Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Davis/Getty Images for KLOVE))

Mandisa competed on season five of "American Idol," which aired in 2006. She made it to the top nine in the music competition show, and a year later, she released her first full-length album, titled "True Beauty."

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

