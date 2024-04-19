'American Idol' alum, gospel singer Mandisa dead at 47

Mandisa, a gospel singer who kicked off her singing career as a contestant on "American Idol," has died. She was 47.

Mandisa's father, John Hundley, confirmed her passing to Fox News Digital, saying that her death was a total shock.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the singer's death.

Mandisa competed on season five of "American Idol," which aired in 2006. She made it to the top nine in the music competition show, and a year later, she released her first full-length album, titled "True Beauty."

Story is developing. Check back for updates.