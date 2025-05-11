Billy Ray Cyrus praises ex Tish Cyrus, says family is close to 'healing' after years of feuds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After years of family strife, Billy Ray Cyrus is "reflecting" on what truly matters most.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner took to social media to address rumors of a family feud, praise his ex-wife Tish Cyrus for being a "strong" mother to their children, and admit that he's made plenty of "mistakes" throughout his life.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the #StrongMothers out there," Billy Ray began his post on Instagram. "Here's a couple that made our family who and what we are in this photo for Sunday Callin. My Mom Ruthie…who loved Will and her mama Mary who was born with the musical gift and passed it down to all of us in the family who play music by ear…Thank God she did, because I can't read a note. Speaking of…I too rarely comment on rumors…but on this given day…I give you my truth."

"I'm so proud of Miley and her guts and her courage…her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most," he continued, referencing his daughter, Miley Cyrus. "We are so close to a full healing. We have all been through a lot. On this Mother's Day, I would like to testify to a couple facts. 1.) I still very much believe in the power of prayer and respectfully ask if you do also, and have an extra prayer for the CYRUS family…I humbly would accept."

"I must also add, as I witnessed just yesterday before 60 Gold Star Family's who had lost Sons and Daughters in service of our country…Please put a prayer in for them also…or give them mine if need be. Our family can heal. We are all still here. Those families have suffered a loss that can not be replaced or changed."

"2.) Tish Cyrus was and is the very definition of a strong mother," he concluded. "Trust me, I'm the first to admit, being married to me was not easy. I'm very good at making mistakes. A very imperfect man. But thank goodness…somewhere along the line my Mama also taught me, ‘life is a series of adjustments.’ Being honest here. Since I was a kid, I had to learn that lesson the hard way. Funny how history repeats itself. Full circle."

The post comes one day after Miley posted an Instagram story after social media users had pointed out her mother, Tish, unfollowed her earlier in the week.

"I rarely comment on rumors but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," Miley wrote in the post she uploaded Saturday.

"She’s my best friend," the Grammy winner added. "Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else.

"I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

Rumors of a family rift began to swirl after Tish and Billy Ray's divorce in 2022. The former couple tied the knot in 1992, and Billy Ray adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 36, from a previous marriage. The couple later welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus before their divorce in 2022. The singer is also father to Christopher Cyrus with ex-wife Kristin Luckey.

After announcing his divorce from Tish in April 2022, Billy Ray got engaged to Firerose, whose real name Johanna Rosie Hodges, in August.

"Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago," Billy Ray told People magazine of his split from Tish. "Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

Billy Ray and Firerose married in October 2023. The following May, Billy Ray filed for an annulment, citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleged "inappropriate marital conduct" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

Toward the end, both claimed they were victims of abuse in their marriage.

In 2023, Tish, who has been daughter Miley's manager for years, tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell. The wedding sparked rumors of a family feud when fans noticed her children, Noah and Braison, weren't in attendance.

Noah, who was reported to have casually dated Purcell before Tish, and Braison allegedly spent their mother's wedding day together at Walmart, where Noah wore a Billy Ray shirt and posted a cryptic message about loving her father to her Instagram story.

Earlier this year, Billy Ray gave his family a scare after he stumbled onstage during a performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration celebration.

On Jan. 23, Billy Ray's adopted son, Trace, wrote a message on Instagram, expressing his family's worry and asking his father to seek help.

A few days later, Billy Ray seemingly responded to Trace's public plea, saying he continues to pray for his children and their mother.

"Let this moment be the start of healing for us all," he wrote on Instagram.