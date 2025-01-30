Billy Ray Cyrus' inauguration stumble reignites years of household drama: Who's who in the famous family

It's been nearly two weeks since Billy Ray Cyrus stumbled onstage during a performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration celebration. Since then, fans and family members have voiced concerns about the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner, questioning his health and stability.

On Jan. 23, Billy Ray's adopted son, Trace, wrote a message on Instagram, expressing his family's worry and asking his father to seek help.

A few days later, Billy Ray seemingly responded to Trace's public plea, saying he continues to pray for his children and their mother.

"Let this moment be the start of healing for us all," he wrote on Instagram.

The public feuding is nothing new for the Cyrus clan. As a prominent family in the music industry, each member, including Billy Ray, ex-wife Tish, and their children — Trace, Brandi, Miley, Braison and Noah, — have experienced various forms of betrayal and heartache, all while navigating the chaos in the public eye.

Here's a look at the Cyrus family and the drama that has unfolded throughout the years.

Billy Ray Cyrus

From allegations of abuse to public rifts with his children, the patriarch of the Cyrus family has had his share of ups and downs.

Billy Ray married Tish Cyrus in 1992 . The musician adopted Tish's children, Trace and his older sister, Brandi, at the time. The couple later welcomed children Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus before their divorce in 2022. The singer is also father to Christopher Cyrus with ex-wife Kristin Luckey.

After announcing his divorce from Tish in April 2022, Billy Ray got engaged to Firerose, whose real name Johanna Rosie Hodges, that August.

"Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago," Billy Ray told People magazine of his split from Tish. "Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

Billy Ray and Firerose married in October 2023. The following May, Billy Ray filed for an annulment, citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleged "inappropriate marital conduct" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

Toward the end, both claimed they were victims of abuse in their marriage.

Earlier this month, Billy Ray sparked concern after a confusing performance at Trump's inauguration celebration Jan. 20.

In a statement to People magazine the next day, he said, "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me.

"I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people, and we had a blast. That’s called rock n' roll!!!"

Tish Cyrus

Tish's relationship with Billy Ray had its flaws throughout their marriage. The Cyrus family matriarch and Billy Ray had previously gone through two divorce filings before officially calling it quits in 2022.

In April 2022, Tish filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," Tish and Billy Ray said in a joint statement to People at the time. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of and it is now time to create our own paths.

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly, but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important, With Love and Hopec… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Tish, who has been daughter Miley's manager for years, tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell a year later. The wedding sparked rumors of a family feud when fans noticed her children, Noah and Braison, weren't in attendance.

Noah, who was reported to have casually dated Purcell before Tish, and Braison allegedly spent their mother's wedding day together at Walmart, where Noah wore a Billy Ray shirt and posted a cryptic message about loving her father to her Instagram story.

Miley Cyrus

Miley, 32, and Billy Ray starred on the Disney Channel teen sitcom "Hannah Montana" for four seasons, from 2006 to 2011.

In a 2011 interview with GQ, Billy Ray said the show "destroyed" his family.

"I'll tell you right now — the damn show destroyed my family. And I sit there and go, 'Yeah, you know what? Some gave all.' It is my motto, and guess what? I have to eat that one. I some-gave-all'd it all right. I some-gave-all'd it while everybody else was going to the bank. It's all sad."

When asked if he "wished ‘Hannah Montana' never happened," he said, "I hate to say it, but yes, I do. Yeah. I'd take it back in a second. For my family to be here and just everybody be OK, safe and sound and happy and normal, would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah. I'd erase it all in a second if I could."

"I'll tell you right now — the damn show destroyed my family," — Bill Ray Cyrus on "Hannah Montana"

Miley found success as an award-winning recording artist, winning her first Grammy in 2024. However, the family drama continues to affect her in various ways.

"The divorce between her parents has put a strain on her relationship with her dad, and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," a source previously told E! News. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

In her Hulu special, "Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)," Miley made a rare comment about her dad and explained how fame affected them.

"I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different," she said. "Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional [to think about]."

Trace Cyrus

Trace, a musician who lives in Nashville, has had his share of public struggles with addiction. Now over a year sober, Trace made a plea to his father after his inaugural performance sparked concern.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," he wrote on Instagram after Billy Ray's performance. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you."

Trace continued, saying he and "the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.

"We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing," he added. "I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."

Noah Cyrus

Noah, the youngest of the Cyrus family, has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind.

In 2022, shortly after her parents' divorce, the singer-songwriter released a song titled "Noah (Stand Still)" with the help of her father.

Billy Ray expressed his joy at his daughter's strength and resilience after releasing the song, and Noah responded by calling her dad "my hero and inspiration."

Noah's relationship with her mother, Tish, has not been as smooth.

Noah was seemingly caught in a love triangle after Tish married Dominic Purcell, who Noah reportedly had a casual relationship with before he began dating Tish.

Noah is now in a new relationship, engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.

Braison Cyrus

Braison Cyrus has mostly stayed out of the public eye. However, recently he's been in his dad's corner.

"I've spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have," Braison, who is working on his dad's forthcoming album, said in a press release. "I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has.

"It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music, and I’m fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad, so to bring the two together is a full-circle endeavor."

However, Trace recently called out his little brother for seemingly enabling his dad.

One fan recently inquired about the relationship on Trace's Instagram page, writing, "Braison is posting your dad is happy and healthy. I'm confused"

Trace responded by writing, "Birds of a feather flock together."

Brandi Cyrus

Brandi, the oldest of the bunch, has mostly remained by her mother's side throughout the years.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2024 with Tish, the two firmly disputed Billy Ray's past comments about how "Hannah Montana" ruined their family.

"Absolutely not," Tish said when asked if she agreed with Billy Ray's assertion that the Cyrus family had been "destroyed" by the show.

"Not at all," Brandi agreed. "I mean the family’s not destroyed, first of all. We’re doing great."

"No, I just think he was having a moment," Tish said.