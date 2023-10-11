Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, shares 'sacred moment' from wedding to Firerose, 34

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are married!

Cyrus and the Australian singer took to social media Wednesday to share their exciting news.

The caption began, "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony.

"It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

BILLY RAY, TISH CYRUS BREAK SILENCE ON DIVORCE: 'WE WILL ALWAYS BE FAMILY'

The Instagram caption detailed the couple's most "sacred moment" from their wedding day.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus … I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

In the couple's wedding photos, Billy Ray, 62, kisses the singer, 34, on the cheek as she holds a bouquet of orange and green flowers. Firerose wore a Laura Rudovic wedding gown with her blonde hair styled down. Cyrus wore a Versace tuxedo with his long hair styled in two pigtail braids.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The country musician and Firerose announced their engagement in November 2022. At the time, Cyrus revealed to People magazine he first met Firerose 13 years ago on the set of "Hannah Montana."

"There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee," he recalled to the outlet. "Tex (his dog) and I would go out there in the middle of the day, and he'd take care of his business. And we'd stretch, and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'

"She told me she'd had an audition, and I said, 'Well, I'm sure you got the job.'"

Although Firerose did not get the part she auditioned for that day, Cyrus introduced her to a handful of producers in the industry.

"I just thought, well, the casting agents, the producers, the writers, they're all on the floor of where we do ‘Hannah Montana.’ And I actually said to her, 'Don't ever take a strange man up on this offer, but, in this case, Tex will testify that you will be totally safe.

"'I'm going to introduce you to a producer, and you can kind of make yourself at home and watch us rehearse and, you know, maybe it might lead to a role or just another contact at Disney.' And, so, off me and her and Tex went back to the studio. And I think she met a lot of the cast and met the producers, writers. And, in some ways, well, in a lot of ways, we became friends."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cyrus eventually asked Firerose to be more than friends after he and his ex-wife Tish filed for divorce for the third time. They broke the divorce news in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage.

Firerose moved in with the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner shortly after and, in August, Cyrus proposed.

"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" Firerose recalled. "He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"

Billy Ray's ex-wife, Tish, recently got remarried to "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell.

Miley Cyrus transformed her Malibu home in August into a private oasis, so her mother could say "I do" to Purcell. Miley also walked her mother down the aisle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tish's two children from a previous relationship — Brandi, 36 and Trace, 34 — attended the wedding and were photographed in family photos with Purcell and two of his four children for Vogue Weddings. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace and had Miley, 30, Braison 29, and Noah, 23 , with Tish.

Noah and Braison were noticeably absent from their mother's wedding at the end of the summer. The siblings reportedly spent their mother's wedding day together, posting in since-expired Instagram story of an outing to Walmart, where Noah wore a Billy Ray shirt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unclear if any of Billy Ray's children attended his wedding to Firerose Oct. 10.