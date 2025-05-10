Miley Cyrus reunites with dad Billy Ray Cyrus, breaks silence on rumored feud with parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miley Cyrus broke her silence about rumors of a feud with her parents after she reunited with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Friday, Billy Ray took to Instagram to post a selfie of him, daughter Miley and son Braison Cyrus. The family members were joined by the 32-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer's boyfriend, Maxx Morando, as they posed outside while wearing sunglasses in the photo Billy Ray posted to mark Braison's 31st birthday.

"Happy Birthday Braison!!!!!" Billy Ray, 63, wrote in the caption, tagging Miley, Braison and Morando.

A day later, Miley posted an Instagram story after social media users had pointed out her mother, Tish Cyrus, unfollowed her earlier in the week.

"I rarely comment on rumors but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," Miley wrote in the post she uploaded Saturday.

"She’s my best friend," the Grammy winner added. "Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else.

"I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

On Wednesday, Billy Ray indicated he was planning to meet with Miley. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer shared a throwback video of Miley playing the piano, which he captioned, "Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies."

Later that day, fans flocked to the comments section of a post on Tish's Instagram page, questioning her about appearing to unfollow her daughter on the platform after her ex-husband's post.

Tish clarified the situation in a reply to one Instagram user, writing, "have no idea how that happened, but it’s fixed now!"

On Thursday, Tish doubled down in a post on her X page.

"I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we’ve always been. Period. Love you Little @mileycyrus," the podcast host wrote.

Rumors of a family rift began to swirl after Tish and Billy Ray's divorce in 2022. The former couple tied the knot in 1992, and Billy Ray adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 36, from a previous marriage.

The two later welcomed Miley, Braison and daughter Noah Cyrus, 25. Billy Ray is also father to Christopher Cyrus with ex-wife Kristin Luckey.

Speculation of a Cyrus family feud began after Noah and Braison were noticeably absent from Tish's wedding when she married Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Miley served as her mother's maid of honor and walked Tish down the aisle during the Malibu nuptials. Tish's wedding was also attended by Brandi and Trace.

Months later, Miley was absent when Billy Ray married Australian singer Firerose , 36. Billy Ray and Firerose announced their engagement in November 2022. A month later, Miley and Billy Ray unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The "Party in the U.S.A" hitmaker further fueled rumors of a feud with Billy Ray after she snubbed him when she won her first-ever Grammy Award in February 2024.

Billy Ray filed for divorce from Firerose in July 2024, and their split was finalized that August.

In January, Billy Ray stumbled onstage during a performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration celebration. Afterward, fans and family members voiced concerns about the singer, questioning his health and stability.

On Jan. 23, Trace penned an open letter to Billy Ray on Instagram, expressing his family's worry and asking his father to seek help.

Trace posted a follow-up message after his first letter, claiming his adoptive father was threatening him with legal action over the initial letter.

A few days later, Billy Ray seemingly responded to Trace's public plea, saying he continues to pray for his children and their mother.

At the time, People reported that Miley planned to stay out of the conflict.

"Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again," a source told the outlet. "She's in a great place now. She's thriving and looking out for herself."

In a comment to People magazine, Braison, who worked with Billy Ray on his new album, weighed in on the strained relations between his dad and brother.

"I don't have any bad feelings toward anyone in my family," he told the outlet.

In March, Billy Ray shared an emotional post in which he celebrated Miley and Noah after they released new music.

"Holy s---. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one weeks time has had his a-- kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters," he wrote, tagging his daughters.

"Flesh and blood … completely taking their art to a whole new level," he added. "Congratulations girls ! Well done. I’m so damn proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can’t see me.

"Have fun now and be happy! Love Dad."