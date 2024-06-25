Billy Ray Cyrus claims ex Firerose 'physically,' 'verbally and emotionally' abused him during their marriage

Billy Ray Cyrus is claiming that estranged wife Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, was "physically," "verbally and emotionally" abusive to him during their seven-month marriage in a new court filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

The country star also denied Firerose’s previous accusations made in a counter-suit that he abused her.

"While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused," the documents, filed in a Tennessee court on Monday, stated. "Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant."

The filing also claims Firerose had accused him of abuse in a previous filing "Only to sensationalize her false complaints by using the word ‘abuse.’"

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer repeatedly said he "vehemently" denied all of his estranged wife’s accusations of abuse in the filing.

Cyrus in May filed to have their marriage annulled less than a year after their October wedding, citing "inappropriate marital conduct."

Cyrus' team also shared a screenshot of an alleged text Firerose sent to Cyrus, apologizing for an undisclosed reason, writing, "I am so sorry" and "please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you on my side."

Also included was a handwritten note Firerose allegedly left at their home after he filed to end their marriage, asking him to take her back. The note said in part: "I need you. I love you. I am so sorry."

The 62-year-old claimed in the filing that he only found out that Hodges wasn’t Firerose's "maiden name" after they were married, accusing her of lying to him in order to marry him.

In the annulment filing, Cyrus' team said: "Throughout the parties dating relationship, the Defendant repeatedly asserted her maiden name was ‘Hodges’ and that that Defendant had never been married. During this time the Defendant repeatedly asserted that the Plaintiff was her soulmate, and that the Defendant wanted Plaintiff to be her one and only Husband. Accordingly, the Plaintiff trusted the Defendant and falsely believed that she was an honest person."

It said that Firerose only married him "with the sole intention of inducing Plaintiff into a marriage to obtain the name ‘Cyrus’ under the belief it would help her fledgling music career."

Cyrus added in Monday's filing that he believes there are "additional things in her background that she is hiding from him," and claimed that she threatened to tell people that he decided to divorce her because he was going to get a double mastectomy, which he denied.

Firerose planned a preventative mastectomy because she is a carrier for the BRCA1 gene mutation, increasing her chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Scott Adkins, Cyrus’ personal manager, signed an affidavit in the filing, attesting that he had witnessed Firerose abuse Cyrus.

"During my time of representing both Mr. Cyrus and Firerose, I have personally witnessed Firerose speak disrespectfully and acting out of control towards Mr. Cyrus," Adkins wrote.

Cyrus added that he found her accusations of abuse "mindboggling" and, called her "expectation" that they would ever perform together again or be "involved in any way professionally" in the future "comical."

In her counter-suit after Cyrus' annulment filing, Firerose's legal team claimed: "Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse. Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife."

Fox News Digital has reached out to both Cyrus and Firerose for comment.