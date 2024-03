Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Tish Cyrus reportedly went to great lengths to keep her daughter Noah away from her summer nuptials to "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell, whom Noah had casually dated.

A source told Fox News Digital that to ensure Noah did not attend the ceremony, held at her sister Miley Cyrus' Malibu home, Tish hired security. Noah's own home in Malibu is located blocks away from her sister's residence.

The source added that at the time of the wedding, Miley was unaware of the relationship Noah, 24, and Purcell, 54 had shared. Fox News Digital was also previously told that Noah and Purcell were seeing each other on and off and later cut ties. When Tish began dating the British-Australian actor in 2022, she was privy of Noah's history with him, although there was no overlap.

Engaged in April 2023, Tish, 56, married Purcell in August. When pictures surfaced online of the wedding, fans were perplexed by Noah and her older brother Braison's absence.

Tish's two children, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, from a previous relationship, attended the wedding and were photographed in family photos with Purcell and two of his four children for Vogue Weddings.

As previously reported, Noah and Braison allegedly spent their mother's wedding day together at Walmart, where Noah donned a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt and posted a cryptic message about loving her father to her Instagram stories.

The insider told Fox News Digital that during this outing, Braison was consoling his sister due to the gravity of the situation. They added that Braison's tendency to be upfront with his mother is why he was left off the guest list.

Noah is now in a new relationship, engaged to fashion designer, Pinkus.

Representatives for Tish, Noah, Miley and Purcell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A resurgence in interest regarding the family's estrangement was recently revived by Miley's apparent snub of her father at the Grammy Awards. She thanked her mother, but did not acknowledge Billy Ray, in one of her acceptance speeches.