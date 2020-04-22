The best action movies to stream on Hulu

Are you in the mood for an action-packed movie?

Hulu has got you covered. With a handful of films to choose from, all you need to do is select one to stream and grab the popcorn or a snack of your choice.

Here are some titles to get you started:

THE BEST 10 MOVIES TO STREAM ON HULU

"Mission: Impossible – Fallout"

The latest installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team, as well as a few familiar faces, in a race against time after a mission goes wrong.

Cast: Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

The 2005 movie follows John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie), who appear to be an ordinary couple, but of course there's a twist: they are both assassins working for organizations competing against each other.

Cast: Pitt, Jolie, Vince Vaughn, Adam Brody, Kerry Washington, Keith David, Chris Weitz, Michelle Monaghan

"Die Hard"

The 1988 flick stars Bruce Willis as an NYPD officer who tries to save his wife and others taken hostage during a Christmas party.

Cast: Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Alan Rickman

"The Prince"

This 2014 movie sees a retired assassin (Jason Patric) re-enter the life he gave up after his daughter is kidnapped.

Cast: Patric, Bruce Willis and John Cusack

"Bumblebee"

It's 1987 and Bumblee is on the run. He ends up being discovered at a junkyard by teen Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), who revives him.

Cast: Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena