The 10 best TV shows to binge on Amazon Prime Video

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
In the need for catching up on a few headline-making TV shows?

Amazon Prime Video has everything you're searching for -- from older comedies like "30 Rock" to Emmy-award and Golden Globe-award winning series like "Fleabag" and "Mrs. Maisel" to action-packed thrillers such as "Jack Ryan" and "The Killing" -- there's a TV series for everyone in the family.

Now, you just have to agree on the snack choice. Check out our top TV picks below:

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Pictured: Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in a scene from 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' (Nicole Rivelli/Amazon via AP, File)

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub

A 1950s housewife's idyllic life is turned upside down when her marriage ends but in her newfound freedom, she turns to standup comedy and discovers it's her secret weapon.

"Fleabag"

Pictured: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the titular role. 'Fleabag' won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 2019.  (Amazon Prime Video )

Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

A London woman's private and professional life is spiraling out of control.

"The Killing"

Pictured: Mireille Enos as Dec. Sarah Linden (Netflix )

Cast: Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman

Two detectives team up to solve a murder in this gritty procedural drama.

"Poldark"

Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza, Aidan Turner as Captain Ross Poldark.  (BBC)

Cast: Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson

A British historical drama about a soldier who returns to war to find his true love is marrying another man.

"Jack Ryan"

Pictured: John Krasinski as Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video )

Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce

Based on the novels by Tom Clancy, a CIA analyst tries to stop terrorists from destroying the United States.

"30 Rock"

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy.  (Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Cast: Tina Frey, Alec Baldwin

Inspired by "Saturday Night Live," a writer for a live sketch-comedy show tries to wrangle her cast every week and shenanigans ensue.

"Carnival Row"

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate, Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss.  (Amazon Prime Video )

Cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne

Set in an alternative fantasy world, mythological creatures try to live harmoniously with humans but tensions are rising every day.

"Modern Love"

Anne Hathaway as Lexi, Gary Carr as Jeff.  (Amazon Prime Video )

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Andrew Scott, Dev Patel, Julia Garner

An anthology series, created from real stories in the New York Times' "Modern Love" column, explores love in all its many complicated forms.

"Hunters"

Pictured: (L-R) Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman. (Amazon Prime Video )

Cast: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor

Nazi hunters discover that Nazis are still present in 1977 New York City and are conspiring to bring down the United States.

"Downton Abbey"

'Downton Abbey' won six Emmy awards over its six seasons.  (Masterpiece/PBS)

Cast: Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville

This British historical drama follows the lives of the upper-class Crawley family and how they interact with their servants in the family's Edwardian country house.