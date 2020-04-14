The 10 best TV shows to binge on Amazon Prime Video

In the need for catching up on a few headline-making TV shows?

Amazon Prime Video has everything you're searching for -- from older comedies like "30 Rock" to Emmy-award and Golden Globe-award winning series like "Fleabag" and "Mrs. Maisel" to action-packed thrillers such as "Jack Ryan" and "The Killing" -- there's a TV series for everyone in the family.

THE BEST DRAMAS ON AMAZON PRIME RIGHT NOW

Now, you just have to agree on the snack choice. Check out our top TV picks below:

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub

A 1950s housewife's idyllic life is turned upside down when her marriage ends but in her newfound freedom, she turns to standup comedy and discovers it's her secret weapon.

"Fleabag"

Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

A London woman's private and professional life is spiraling out of control.

"The Killing"

Cast: Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman

Two detectives team up to solve a murder in this gritty procedural drama.

"Poldark"

Cast: Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson

A British historical drama about a soldier who returns to war to find his true love is marrying another man.

"Jack Ryan"

Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce

Based on the novels by Tom Clancy, a CIA analyst tries to stop terrorists from destroying the United States.

"30 Rock"

Cast: Tina Frey, Alec Baldwin

Inspired by "Saturday Night Live," a writer for a live sketch-comedy show tries to wrangle her cast every week and shenanigans ensue.

"Carnival Row"

Cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne

Set in an alternative fantasy world, mythological creatures try to live harmoniously with humans but tensions are rising every day.

"Modern Love"

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Andrew Scott, Dev Patel, Julia Garner

An anthology series, created from real stories in the New York Times' "Modern Love" column, explores love in all its many complicated forms.

"Hunters"

Cast: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor

Nazi hunters discover that Nazis are still present in 1977 New York City and are conspiring to bring down the United States.

"Downton Abbey"

Cast: Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville

This British historical drama follows the lives of the upper-class Crawley family and how they interact with their servants in the family's Edwardian country house.