The best dramas to stream on Hulu right now

With so many options for streaming content these days, it can be overwhelming to pick your next binge-watching obsession.

If you’re a fan of TV drama, it seems like there are more options for binge-viewing than ever before and almost all of it is critically acclaimed in some form or another. The list of top-quality shows with addictive human drama is bafflingly long, which means there's a lot to catch up on. Fortunately for indecisive viewers, Hulu offers most of TV’s best dramatic shows along with a handful of originals that people can’t seem to stop talking about.

However, there’s a lot on the streaming platform to choose from. So, if you feel like you’ve seen it all and are still looking for your next dramatic show to tackle, below is a rundown of the Top 5 not-family-friendly series you may have missed on Hulu:

"Justified" (6 seasons)

This unconventional police drama stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a tough-as-nails cop with a penchant for quick-draw shooting. After the “justified” shooting of a mob boss in Miami, Raylan is reassigned to his home town of Lexington, Ky.

Thanks to whip-smart writing and the charisma of Olyphant, the show lasted on FX for six seasons, all of which can be viewed on Hulu. For those who plan on diving headfirst into Season 1, it deals primarily with Raylan investigating the local Crowder family.

Raylan takes an interest in a woman who shot one of the Crowders, her husband, after years of abuse, putting him smack in the crosshairs of their criminal organization. Thanks to performances from Olyphant and Walton Goggins, the first and subsequent seasons of the show were nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards, making it a justifiable choice for your next big TV obsession.

"The Handmaid’s Tale" (3 seasons so far)

The Hulu original drama based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel is being talked about left, right and sideways for good reason. Since debuting in 2017, the show has garnered 44 Emmy nominations and 14 overall wins. Whether it’s costume design, the haunting dystopian story or rock-solid acting, the series has a lot that’s capable of drawing viewers in.

Those who take on the first season will be introduced to the world of Gilead. Set in a world where the United States has been reclaimed by religious fanatics after a great civil war, fertility rates among women have collapsed.

To solve the problem, the patriarchal society forces women who demonstrate that they can still give birth to be enslaved to elite masters so that they can have their children. These women are called Handmaids. The series focuses on one Handmaid played by “Mad Men” star Elisabeth Moss who is captured, separated from her daughter and forced to be enslaved to a prominent couple that had a hand in the creation of Gilead.

"Fargo" (3 seasons so far)

Inspired by the cult-classic Coen brothers hit film of the same name that came out in 1996, “Fargo” debuted in 2014 and has run for three seasons on FX so far. Chris Rock will helm Season 4.

Billed as a dark comedy/drama, this the perfect selection for someone who is looking for a drama, but doesn’t mind keeping things light. Each season focuses on a different part of the same story with Season 1 setting the tone of the narrative that takes place in 2006, Season 2 jumps back in time to 1979 and Season 3 jumps all the way to 2010.

For those who plan to fire up the first season, they’ll meet Lorne Malvo, played by Billy Bob Thornton. He blows into a sleepy Minnesota town where he reveals himself to be a hitman to the demur Lester Nygaard, played by Martin Freeman. Malvo’s influence over both the town and Nygaard becomes apparent and the series sees everyone from humble townsfolk to the law do their best to deal with what’s happening around them.

"This Is Us" (4 seasons so far)

This is another terrific TV drama that even the most dedicated TV-viewer may have missed since its debut in 2016. At the time, many joked that the show was a fast-track, one-way ticket to tears. Upon watching the first season, it’s clear why.

The show focuses on the Pearson family, consisting of two parents and three children (one adopted) who all share the same birthday. What makes “This Is Us” unique is the fact that it jumps around in time, showing stories about the family in the present day, future and the past. The first season deals with the family’s struggle to reconnect and find happiness with each other in the wake of the loss of a family member, which is kept secret from the audience as a big reveal for later on.

The show features an all-star cast including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and many more who have had long and storied careers in TV before this. The show is a three-time Emmy winner and has been nominated for 27 since it got its start. With a reported two more seasons left before it takes its final bow, now is the perfect time to catch up on “This Is Us.”

"Killing Eve" (2 seasons so far)

This drama was produced in the United Kingdom for BBC America. It deals with the intricate life of spies, specifically female assassins.

Those who tune into the first season will be introduced to Eve Polastri, an intelligence agent within the British government who is herself obsessed with the psychology of female assassins. When she oversteps on a case, she loses her position only to be recruited by a more clandestine organization that tells her about the hunt for an infamous assassin named Villanelle. However, when the two women finally cross paths, their allegiance may be to each other rather than their respective handlers.

The series stars Sandra Oh as Eve and Jodie Comer as Villanelle. Since it premiered in 2018, “Killing Eve” has been nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy awards with Comer taking home a win for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2019.