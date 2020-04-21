What's coming to and leaving Hulu in May 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With the passing of a new month comes the inevitable barrage of new content coming to and leaving streaming services as they update their libraries.

Hulu is gearing up for a slew of new shows and movies to join the platform for users to binge-watch throughout the month of May.

This month, fans can binge-watch Season 12 and 13 of “Property Brothers” or try their hand at a little action-packed scripted drama with Season 6A of “Vikings.” However, the real boon to the Hulu library for May will be its movies.

In addition to the first two of Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” movies, users can expect horror hits like “The Conjuring” and “Friday the 13th” parts three and four. However, if you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted, the Oscar-nominated Elton John biopic, “Rocketman” also hits Hulu in May.

However, with the addition of new content comes the viewers’ last chance to see movies like “Swingers,” “The Book of Eli” and “Zombieland.”

To help plan your next month of quarantine binge-watching, here’s what’s coming to and leaving Hulu in May:

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

May 5

Vikings: Season 6A

May 8

Solar Opposites: Series Premiere

Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere

Spaceship Earth (2020)

May 15

The Great: Series Premiere

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14

Open Door: Complete Season 2

On the Market: Complete Season 1

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1

Handcrafted: Complete Season 1

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1

It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2

Drag Me: Complete Season 1

73 Questions: Complete Season 2

Community en Español: Complete Series

It's a Disaster (2012)

May 19

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere

May 22

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

May 29

Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Leaving May 31

50/50 (2011)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Gator (1976)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet's Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kinsey (2004)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Misery (1990)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Notes On a Scandal (2005)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Up in the Air (2009)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Zombieland (2009)