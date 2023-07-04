Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez catch Independence Day fireworks with Tom Brady in the Hamptons

Tom Brady felt right back at home with his Boston buddy Ben Affleck, and Ben's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, at a Fourth of July celebration in the Hamptons.

Affleck, 50, sported a blazer and slacks for the star-studded soiree, where JLo showed off her sun-kissed skin in a strappy white gown with a pleated hem.

The former New England Patriots quarterback matched his fellow Bostonian by wearing a crisp crew-neck T-shirt to the all-white-affair hosted by billionaire sports merchandising magnate Michael Rubin.

The trio joined an all-star roster for the beach bash, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Travis Scott.

Ben's oldest daughter, Violet, joined in on the fun, and wore a white face mask to match her flowing white dress.

Lopez and Affleck have five children together in their blended family . They'll soon celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.

She has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex, Marc Anthony, while Affleck and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner , have three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Affleck had "one of the most memorable days of my life" catching passes from Brady back in the day.

"I wish I had more in common with Tom Brady," Affleck said on the Bill Simmons Podcast in 2021. "I played catch with the man once and realized how very little we had in common. He was throwing the ball to me and I was praying to God, not just because I wanted to impress the guy — which I very much did — but because I thought I would really get hurt because it shows up right in front of your face.

"After about 10 minutes, he was like ‘Are you ready?’ I said ‘Ya’ and he said ‘Now we’ll really start throwing the ball.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, are you going to dump another 30 mph on this? Because I’m very much at my peak and really trying.'"

"So, I have some things I have in common with Tom, I like to think," Affleck added. "People both know who we are sometimes and we were in New England and that’s sort of about it."

Legendary musician Beyoncé, days away from two Canadian stops on her Renaissance World Tour, relaxed by the beach wearing a white lace ensemble with sparkling rhinestone studded sunglasses.

Her husband, media mogul Jay-Z, wrapped his arm around his wife while sipping on a glass of champagne.

Leonardo DiCaprio looked suave in a linen button-down to match his white jeans.

Travis Scott, who has previously collaborated with Brady and Rubin, enjoyed the night out with DJ Khaled, Kevin Hart and Usher.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in a sheer crop top with a matching bandage skirt with a silver belly chain wrapped around her waist.

Her best friend, La La Anthony, sported a see-through white dress and carried a matching clutch through the lavish party as they mingled with Lori Harvey and supermodel Justine Skye.

Hailey Bieber rocked a white gown with a halter neckline and a thigh-high slit, while Kendall Jenner opted for a strapless mini dress with a pair of towering stilettos.