Leonardo DiCaprio spotted at Coachella with another leading man's ex-girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio remains the king of the world, at least at Coachella.

The 48-year-old "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor enjoyed some one-on-one time with Irina Shayk, who previously dated his friend, Oscar-winner Bradley Cooper.

DiCaprio sported his signature black T-shirt with a matching black hat and face mask for the star-studded Neon Carnival after party following the annual music festival at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California.

Shayk, 37, could be seen chatting it up with the "Titanic" star as she danced alongside supermodel Stella Maxwell.

Her gold hoop earrings flashed from behind her wavy, shoulder-length brunette hair.

Earlier in the day, the Russian-born beauty was spotted hanging out with Maxwell at the Marc Jacobs & i-D 'The Pre-Party' at Viking Villa in Palm Springs.

Shayk shares six-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, 48. The former couple ended their romance in 2019 after dating for four years, but have continued an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Bradley, who was in attendance at Leo's birthday bash in November, recalled feeling a sense of jealousy when first meeting DiCaprio years ago.

"I worked as a doorman all through grad school," he told Cosmopolitan in 2012. "I remember taking Leonardo DiCaprio up to his room, and I was in the elevator with him and, like, seven of his friends. It was around the time of ‘Titanic.’"

Cooper added, "And I remember this guy who looked like a kid, even though we were about the same age, he looked like a little boy. I remember thinking how I was three feet away from this guy, and we were worlds apart."

They've been pictured at events together through the years, and Bradley took Leo's place in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," Cooper only had positive words for his friend at the time.

"To this day, I can't believe [I'm friends with him]. He's infectious," Cooper said. "You know when you're with some of your friends and you just start to act like them?

"That's what he's like. When you're with him, you find yourself just starting to adopt some of those mannerisms through osmosis. I draw the lime at going to get a Mohawk, though."

DiCaprio broke up with girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, in the summer of 2022, after dating for four years.

He's since been linked to another famous supermodel – Gigi Hadid. The power couple were first supposedly an item in September after being spotted getting cozy during a party at New York Fashion Week.

They were seen leaving celebrity hotspot Cipriani in New York two months later.

Gigi and Leo reportedly reignited romance rumors at the Oscars in March and spent "nearly the entire night" together, according to People magazine.

"Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area, trying to stay low-key," the insider shared.

The sourced added, "There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot."