Texas rapper Travis Scott narrowly escapes charges related to 2021 Astroworld crowd crush disaster

Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges related to the 2021 Astroworld incident, in which a crowd crush killed 10 people and injured thousands of fans.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Scott's lawyer Kent Schaffer reported that a Houston grand jury declined to indict the "Sicko Mode" rapper Thursday. Schaffer previously told Reuters that a Houston grand jury mulled over the possible charges that day.

"Nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code," Schaffer said to Reuters.

According to the attorneys representing victims, at least 4,900 fans were injured.

