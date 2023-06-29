Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Texas rapper Travis Scott narrowly escapes charges related to 2021 Astroworld crowd crush disaster

The 2021 Astroworld crowd crush incident injured nearly 5,000 fans, according to lawsuits

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Night Court debate Travis Scott liability in Astroworld festival Video

Night Court debate Travis Scott liability in Astroworld festival

Class action attorney Kelly Hyman and Bryan Rotella, founder of Lawyer Differently, discuss the legal implications of the mass casualty event in Texas that left eight dead and hundreds injured 

Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges related to the 2021 Astroworld incident, in which a crowd crush killed 10 people and injured thousands of fans.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Scott's lawyer Kent Schaffer reported that a Houston grand jury declined to indict the "Sicko Mode" rapper Thursday. Schaffer previously told Reuters that a Houston grand jury mulled over the possible charges that day.

"Nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code," Schaffer said to Reuters.

According to the attorneys representing victims, at least 4,900 fans were injured.

TRAVIS SCOTT WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT, PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIALS TO PREVENT MORE TRAGEDIES LIKE ASTROWORLD

Travis Scott on stage

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

This is a breaking news situation, check back with us for more updates.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Trending