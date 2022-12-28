Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend Christmas together with 'blended families'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple.

JLo shared her Christmas festivities with her fans through her "On The JLo" newsletter.

"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote in the newsletter.

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS HER MOM USED TO ‘BEAT THE SH--’ OUT OF HER, SIBLINGS

Lopez and Affleck both have children from their past relationships. Lopez has twins Max and Emme that she shares with Marc Anthony, and Affleck has a son, Samuel, and daughters, Seraphina and Violet, with Jennifer Garner.

Lopez also shared that her holiday party had a hummingbird theme, based off of a new song she wrote for her upcoming album "This Is Me … Now."

"I wrote a song called Hummingbird for my new album, ‘This Is Me … Now.’ To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile—can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses," the singer wrote.

JENNIFER LOPEZ INTRODUCES HER CHILD EMME, 14, USING GENDER-NEUTRAL PRONOUNS DURING LA PERFORMANCE

"I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK…So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme," she continued.

According to the "Marry Me" actress, her hummingbird themed Christmas party included a hummingbird tree and Gucci dress that she bought a while ago and was waiting for the perfect occasion to wear it.

The "On the Floor" singer also shared a tradition that she was able to bring back this year.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

"For the past 8 years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever," Lopez wrote. "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"

Lopez and Affleck got married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after initially getting engaged in 2002 but breaking up shortly after.