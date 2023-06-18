Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck's abs with 'Daddy Appreciation post' on Father's Day

'The Mother' actress Jennifer Lopez showed support for her husband ahead of their one-year anniversary

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Kevin Smith describes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'Inspiring' Video

Kevin Smith describes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'Inspiring'

'Clerks' actor and director Kevin Smith spoke with Fox News Digital at the 'Clerks III' premiere about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding, praising Lopez's decorating skills and the couple's relationship. 

Jennifer Lopez shared the love on Father's Day.

Lopez, 53, made a "Daddy Appreciation post" in honor of her husband, Ben Affleck.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner took off his shirt and showed off his impressive abs in the mirror selfie shared with J.Lo's 247 million Instagram followers.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SAYS SHE WOULD WALK OUT ON HUSBAND BEN AFFLECK IF HE HAD AN AFFAIR

Jennifer Lopez revealed Ben Afflecks abs on social media for Fathers Day

Ben Affleck exposed his abs in an Instagram post shared by his wife, Jennifer Lopez. (Getty Images/ Instagram)

"Daddy Appreciation Post. Happy Father’s Day Papa," she wrote. "And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! 

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS BEN AFFLECK WAS ‘EXCELLENT’ IN BED COMPARED TO BRAD PITT 

"We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

Affleck appeared to be holding his phone with one hand while posing for the snap, which also revealed matching shoulder tattoos to complement his massive Phoenix back tattoo.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez smile sweetly for selfies

Jennifer and Ben cuddled up for a few selfies. (Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

Despite having chaotic schedules, the couple seemed completely at ease in each other's arms for a few candid selfies.

Lopez and Affleck have five children together in their blended family

She has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in August after a secret ceremony in Las Vegas the month before. (Jennifer Lopez/ OntheJLO.com)

Jennifer Lopez "was stunning" and wore a white gown to marry Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez "cried" and were "emotional" during their surprise marriage ceremony in Las Vegas in July. (Jennifer Lopez/ OntheJLo.com)

Affleck and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, have three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Ben and Jen first became engaged in 2002, and had plans to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually called off their relationship by January 2004. 

They rekindled their romance in April 2021 after she broke up with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez and he split from Ana de Armas. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are husband and wife

Jennifer Lopez said her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck was "exactly what we wanted." (Jennifer Lopez/OntheJLo.com)

She announced their engagement last year, and revealed he proposed while she was in the bathtub.

Lopez announced her marriage to the "Good Will Hunting" actor in a newsletter post to subscribers, where she revealed they said their vows at The Little White Wedding Chapel just after midnight on July 17.

One month later, they hosted a second wedding at their $8 million estate in Georgia after returning from a honeymoon in Italy. 

