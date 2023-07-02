Tom Brady sticks to strict diet regimen even after retirement

Tom Brady may not be slinging footballs regularly anymore but his strict diet is staying the same.

Brady announced in February he was retiring "for good" after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady brought home seven Super Bowl championships during his career and built a business around his strict diet regimen.

The legendary quarterback, who doesn’t include white sugar, white flour, iodized salt, caffeine, nightshade vegetable and even strawberries in his diet, is continuing the TB12 method.

"I don't think it's a strict regimen," he told People magazine in an interview late last month. "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live."

He added: "I've developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them."

In his retirement, Brady has spent a lot of time with his children and his fellow retired friends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. He’s also continued to build his Brady Brad activewear line, partnering with college athletes on NIL deals and investing in a pickleball franchise.

Brady retired as one of the best NFL players of all time.

He is the all-time leader in passing yards with 89,214 and passing touchdowns with 649. He won six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots and one more with the Bucs.