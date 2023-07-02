Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady sticks to strict diet regimen even after retirement

Brady retired 'for good' back in February

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady announces retirement in emotional video Video

Tom Brady announces retirement in emotional video

Tom Brady says in a video posted to Twitter 'he's retiring for good.' (Instagram/Twitter)

Tom Brady may not be slinging footballs regularly anymore but his strict diet is staying the same.

Brady announced in February he was retiring "for good" after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady brought home seven Super Bowl championships during his career and built a business around his strict diet regimen.

Tom Brady plays the Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during a wild-card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA Today Sports)

The legendary quarterback, who doesn’t include white sugar, white flour, iodized salt, caffeine, nightshade vegetable and even strawberries in his diet, is continuing the TB12 method.

"I don't think it's a strict regimen," he told People magazine in an interview late last month. "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live."

Tom Brady looks on

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

He added: "I've developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them."

In his retirement, Brady has spent a lot of time with his children and his fellow retired friends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. He’s also continued to build his Brady Brad activewear line, partnering with college athletes on NIL deals and investing in a pickleball franchise.

Brady retired as one of the best NFL players of all time.

Tom Brady in Germany

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gestures during the Seattle Seahawks game at Allianz Arena. ( Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

He is the all-time leader in passing yards with 89,214 and passing touchdowns with 649. He won six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots and one more with the Bucs.

