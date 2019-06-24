Bebe Rexha is not standing for your body-shaming on social media

Pop star Bebe Rexha has been making headlines recently, and it's not just because of her music.

Rexha, who has lent her vocal talents to hits like "Meant to Be" and "Back To You," has been an outspoken force on social media, frequently calling out trolls commenting on her weight.

Rexha took to Twitter and Instagram last week, shutting down mean-spirited critics who bombarded her accounts with harsh, fat-shaming messages.

"To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it," Rexha tweeted on Thursday. She followed this up with a second tweet, saying, "Unless you are completely perfect you have no f---in right to talk about anybody else’s body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you."

Rexha made a similar message earlier in June while expressing disgust at a paparazzi photo snapped during a routine trip to the grocery store.

"Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me," Rexha tweeted. "Like help a girl out. I was just trying to buy groceries for my chili recipe. Like whatever."

On Instagram, Rexha shared one of these images again, further standing up to her haters. "I F---in HATE this paparazzi pic of me, but you know what Im posting it cause it’s REAL," she said.

Rexha also received harsh treatement on Friday, when the singer posted a photo to Instagram captioned, "Unapologetically me."

One mean-spirited user left a nasty comment on the post, reading, "You're gaining a lot of weight tubby."

The "Call You Mine" singer swiftly responded to the user, saying, "Yes I have. Working on myself."

Fellow pop star Demi Lovato, who has dealt with her own fair share of body-shamers, notably came to Rexha's defense against the trolls in a comment left on the post. "You are GORGEOUS, strong, authentic and an inspiration to me and so many," Lovato commented. "Thank you for being you you BEAUTIFUL, beautiful woman. I love you."

In fact, anonymous trolls weren't the only source of fat-shaming Rexha has exposed in the past. Earlier this year, the singer blasted fashion designers in a profanity-laced Twitter video, where she claimed they refused to dress her for the Grammys because she wasn't "a runway size."

"If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size," Rexha tweeted in January. "We are beautiful any size! Small or large!"

Rexha has a history of being candid about personal topics, especially when it comes to body image issues and mental health. Back in April, the singer revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, declaring she now knows why she "felt so sick."

She went on to say she is "not ashamed anymore" about her diagnosis, and didn't want fans to "feel sorry for me."

Rexha has also been a supportive voice of female empowerment. In a recent interview with Fox News, Rexha discussed the apparent double standard of women embracing their sexuality compared to men, declaring she's proud to be sexy.

“If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy," the singer said. "If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel."