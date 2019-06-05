Bebe Rexha has a better sex life now that's she's approaching 'dirty 30'

Bebe Rexha is happy to be approaching her 30th birthday — those lucky enough to date her should be stoked, too.

“Dirty 30," the singer told People of her upcoming big day in August. “You know, a lot of times women are meant to feel bad about turning 30, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I am a better lover now than I was 10 years ago!’”

She added, “I’ll f—k you so good, you don’t even know, so don’t even try!"

People reports that Rexha grabbed her cleavage and said, “Don’t make me feel bad about turning 30, because … Women — feel good about your age. You are amazing and you’re perfect just the way you are!”

She later said with a chuckle, “My manager’s going to kill me. But you know what, it’s the truth!”

Rexha previously told Fox News she's proud of being sexy.

“I think as a woman I’m trying to be unapologetic and embrace my sexuality — and do what I want,” she said. “But I still come from a conservative family and I think what it is for me is I love myself and just do what I want because it’s art and that’s what it’s about. I can’t make art just to make everybody happy, I have to make myself happy and that’s what I go by.”

She added, “If I want to be sexy, I’m going to be sexy. If a man were to take off his shirt and show off his abs and rub oil all over his body, I doubt anyone would say that he’s exploiting his sexuality — and that pisses me off. So, I’m definitely going to do what I want and do what I feel.”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.