Bebe Rexha reveals she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder: ‘I just want you to accept me’

Singer Bebe Rexha revealed Monday that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Rexha, 29, explained in an emotional tweet that she couldn’t figure out why she “felt so sick.”

“Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why,” the “Say My Name” singer wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Rexha revealed she is bipolar and she is “not ashamed anymore.”

Rexha said she hoped her fans could accept her as she is.

“I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you,” she concluded.

The National Institute of Mental Health describes bipolar disorder as a “brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.”