Bebe Rexha calls out body-shamers who criticized Instagram post

Bebe Rexha called out social media trolls who criticized her weight last week after she posted a photo of herself singing in Cannes, France.

The “Dirty 30” singer, who has been an advocate with a body-positive message. The 29-year-old, according to People magazine, told the trolls that “unless you are completely perfect you have no f****** right to talk about anybody else’s body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you.”

The singer recently talked to the magazine about her sex life. She said she’s a better lover now than 10 years ago. Rexha previously told Fox News she's proud of being sexy.

“I think as a woman I’m trying to be unapologetic and embrace my sexuality — and do what I want,” she said. “But I still come from a conservative family and I think what it is for me is I love myself and just do what I want because it’s art and that’s what it’s about. I can’t make art just to make everybody happy, I have to make myself happy and that’s what I go by.”