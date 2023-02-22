Beatles' Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones collaborate as surviving bandmates recapture glory days

Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones are coming together to make new music.

The 80-year-old founding member of The Beatles recently hit the studio in Los Angeles with Mick Jagger, 79, and Keith Richards, 79, where McCartney laid down a bass track for the Rolling Stones' upcoming album, a representative for the band confirmed to the Guardian.

While Variety had previously reported that both surviving members of The Beatles, McCartney and Ringo Starr, 82, would be featured on the album, the Stones' representative told the outlet that Starr was not involved with band's new release, which has yet to be officially announced, and McCartney played bass on one song.

The forthcoming album will be the Stones' 31st studio album and their first album of original compositions since 2005's platinum-certified "A Bigger Bang." In 2016, they released an album of blues covers titled "Blue & Lonesome," which won the 2018 Grammy Award for traditional blues album of the year. It was the Rolling Stones' first Grammy Award in 23 years.

According to Variety, Andrew Watt will produce the band's new endeavor. The 32-year-old, who won the Grammy Award for producer of the year in 2021, has collaborated on albums with a long list of notable artists and acts including McCartney, Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop, Ozzy Osbourne, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, and Eddie Vedder.

The Rolling Stones held recording sessions for the album over the past few weeks, and it is set to enter the mixing phase soon, per Variety. Over the past couple of years, Jagger and Richards have teased that new music from the Rolling Stones was forthcoming.

In a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jagger told the outlet that the band had "a lot of tracks done" though the recording process had been impeded by COVID-19 lockdowns.

On January 11, Richards posted a video on Instagram in which he wished his fans a belated Happy New Year and said, "There's some new music on its way and hopefully we'll get to see you."

The new album will be the first for the band since the death of founding member and drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. However, Jagger and Richards told the Los Angeles Times that Watts will be featured on the album as he had recorded parts for new songs before he passed away.

"Let me put it this way," Richards said. "You haven’t heard the last of Charlie Watts."

It also marks a rare collaboration between a member of The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. In 1963, John Lennon and McCartney wrote "I Wanna Be Your Man," which was recorded by the Rolling Stones and went on to become their first hit single. Later that year, the Beatles released their own version of the song, which was sung by Starr and included on their second U.K. album "With the Beatles."

In 1967, Lennon and McCartney performed guest backing vocals on the Stones' single "We Love You." The song was released after Jagger and Richards successfully overturned their convictions on drug charges stemming from the infamous Redlands bust. The song was meant as an expression of gratitude to their fans for supporting them and Lennon and McCartney took part in its production as a show of solidarity.

The Stones' founder Brian Jones produced the sound effect of clinking glasses and sang backup vocals on the Beatles' 1966 song "Yellow Submarine." He also played the saxophone on the band's 1970 track "You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)."

In 1968, Lennon formed the temporary supergroup The Dirty Mac, enlisting Richards on bass, Eric Clapton on lead guitar and the Jimmy Hendrix Experience's Mitch Mitchell on drums. The Dirty Mac were featured on the Stones' 1968 television concert special "The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus" in which they played the Beatles' "Yer Blues."

Lennon's then-fiancee Yoko Ono and violinist Ivry Gitlis also joined the supergroup for a performance of "A Whole Lotta Yoko." After the one-off televised performance, which didn't air until 1996, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones never shared a stage again.

The two legendary bands maintained a friendly but sometimes intense rivalry over the decades since meeting at a pub in 1963. Both members of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones have taken occasional digs at each other in the media during interviews throughout the years. However, their friendship has been apparent in various instances.

In 1967, both bands made references to each other in the cover artwork for their albums "Sgt. Pepper" and "Their Satanic Majesties Request." Jagger inducted the Beatles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

"We went through some pretty strange times," Jagger said in his speech. "We had a sort of — a lot of rivalry in those early years, and a little bit of friction, but we always ended up friends. And I like to think we still are, ’cause they were some of the greatest times of our lives, and I’m really proud to be the one that leads them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

However, their rivalry appeared to bubble up again in 2021 when McCartney was asked about the Stones in an interview with the New Yorker. He said, "I’m not sure I should say it but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."

Jagger joked about McCartney's comments during a Stones concert later that year as he noted the number of stars in attendance.

"There’s so many celebrities here tonight," he said. "Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here, he’s going to help us – he’s going to join us in a blues cover later."

Formed in Liverpool in 1960, the Beatles' lineup was comprised of McCartney, Lennon, Starr and George Harrison. The Beatles are the bestselling musical act of all time and are widely considered the most influential band in history. The Fab Four, as they were commonly know, disbanded in 1970. Lennon was murdered by fan Mark David Chapman in 1970. Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001.

The Rolling Stones are one of rock's most popular and enduring acts, having celebrated their 60th anniversary as a band last year. The band's lineup has gone through several change-ups over the years. The current lineup comprises founding members Jagger and Richards and Ronnie Wood, who became an official member in 1976. Past members include Jones, Ian Stewart, Bill Wyman, and Mick Taylor. Jones died at the age of 27 in a drowning accident shortly after leaving the band in 1969.

The Rolling Stones have toured every year since 2012 with the exception of 2020, during which they suspended activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McCartney and Starr have enjoyed successful careers since the dissolution of the Beatles.

Here's a look at what the surviving members of the Beatles and the longtime members of the Stones have been up to since their glory days.

Paul McCartney

After the Beatles disbanded in 1970, McCartney released his first solo album "McCartney" that same year. The album debuted at number two on the U.K. charts and held the number one spot on the U.S. Billboard Top LPs chart for three weeks. He teamed up with his wife Linda for the 1971 album "Ram" which featured the hit single "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey." The song topped the U.S. charts, becoming McCartney's first number one single apart from the Beatles.

In 1971, McCartney formed the band Wings with Linda, drummer Denny Seiwell, former Moody Blues singer Denny Laine. Wings achieved commercial and critical success with their breakthrough album "Band on the Run" which included the number one single "My Love."

Wings embarked on the "Wings Over the World" tour in 1975 and McCartney became the first Beatle to tour the U.S. in 1976. McCartney resumed his solo career with the release of "McCartney III" in 1979. Wings underwent a series of lineup changes and officially disbanded in 1982.

In 1989, McCartney hit the road for his first world tour in a decade. He has continued to tour as a solo artist for over 30 years. In 1993, McCartney formed the duo The Firemen with British musician and record producer Youth. The Firemen have released three albums including "Strawberries Oceans Ships Forest"(1993) "Rushes" (1998) and "Electric Arguments" (2008).

To date, McCartney has written or co-written 32 U.S. number one singles. He has released 26 studio albums with his most recent being 2020's "McCartney III."

McCartney has also been the recipient of numerous accolades. He has won 18 Grammy Awards, including six solo, nine with the Beatles, two with Wings and one for his 2012 collaboration with Nirvana, "Cut Me Some Slack." He won the Academy Award for best original score or adaptation for "Let It Be" from the Beatles' 1979 documentary of the same name. McCartney won an Emmy Award for the 2021 Peter Jackson-directed documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back," which he co-produced with Starr, Ono and George Harrison's widow Olivia.

The musician was also inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Beatles in 1988 and as a solo artist in 1999. In 1997, McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to music.

Ringo Starr

As the Beatles were breaking up, Starr released his debut solo album "Sentimental Journey" in 1970. Later that year, he released the country-inspired album "Beaucoups of Blues." In 1972, Starr released the non-album single "Back Off Boogaloo," which became his biggest hit in the U.K.

Starr found success with his third studio outing, the rock album "Ringo," which was certified platinum and peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. All of his former Beatles bandmates appeared on and wrote songs for "Ringo," which featured two number one singles "Photograph" and "You're Sixteen." 2019's "What's My Name" marked Starr's 20th album as a solo artist.

In 1989, Starr formed the supergroup Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band, which features a rotating lineup of veteran musicians. Starr has toured with fourteen variations of the lineup, who are invited to join by Starr with the main requirement being that they must have been part of some hit song to keep the set list varied and fresh.

In 2022, Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band embarked on their first tour since 2019. Starr has made "peace and love" his personal mantra and in June 2022, he told Fox News Digital that it’s never been more important to spread the message.

"Well it’s always been important – and I do spread the message," he said during a press launch. "I mean, you look at the photos in the ‘60s, we’re all doing this. We loved ’66 when flower power was coming in. It was such a change in those years – people with flowers and loving each other."

The English drummer is rarely photographed without flashing the peace sign. It is believed the heartfelt statement is connected to the Maharishi, the Indian spiritual leader the Beatles famously visited in 1968. It has stayed with Starr as his career and music evolved as an artist.

"There were a few bad moments, like Kent State and things like that, but we just went right for it," said Starr about the 1970 massacre where the Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed college students at a war protest at Kent State University.

Four students were killed, and nine others were injured. Not all of those hurt or killed were involved in the demonstration, which opposed the U.S. bombing of neutral Cambodia during the Vietnam War.

"It was part of how we felt," said Starr on sharing the message then and now . "And I keep doing it now. I do it, I can only have myself do it. I can’t force anybody to be peaceful and loving."

In addition to his music career, Starr has acted in a number of movies including "Help!," "Candy," "The Magic Christian," "Blindman," "200 Motels," "That'll Be The Day," "Son of Dracula" and "Lisztomania." He has also appeared in documentaries and children's series and hosted TV shows.

Starr has won nine Grammy Awards as part of the Beatles, one Academy Award and one Emmy Award. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist in 2015. In 2018, he was knighted by Prince William for his services to music.

Mick Jagger

Aside from his activities with the Rolling Stones, Jagger has also released four solo studio albums. Following a falling-out with Richards, Jagger debuted his first solo album "She's The Boss," which entered the U.K. Top Ten and went platinum in the U.S.

The album featured the hit single "Just Another Night," which topped the Billboard Rock Tracks chart and placed 12th on the Billboard Hot 100. Though he didn't embark on a tour to support the album, he performed several tracks from "She's The Boss" at the televised Live Aid concert in Philadelphia, which was watched by an estimated 1.5 billion people around the world.

Jagger followed up with 1987's "Primitive Cool," which was positively received by critics but achieved lukewarm commercial success. In 1988, Jagger reconciled with Richards, and they began working on new music in Barbados which would eventually be featured on the Stones' 1989 "Steel Wheels."

In 1993, Jagger released his third solo studio album "Wandering Spirit," which was produced by Rick Rubin. It charted at number 11 in the U.K. and number 12 in the U.S., where it was certified gold.

Jagger's last solo studio release to date was 2001's "Goddess in the Doorway," which sold over 300,000 copies in the U.S. In a 2001 interview with Billboard, the singer reflected on working solo.

"The good thing about being in a band is there’s a committee," Jagger told the outlet. "But that’s the bad thing about it as well. You try to please everyone. In the end, the danger is you end up pleasing nobody. I’m not saying that’s true of all the records the Stones have made. But it is a danger. With this record, I could go any way I wanted."

Jagger has also acted in several films including "Performance," "Freejack," "Bent" and "The Man From Elysian Fields." His most recent role was in the 2019 crime thriller "The Burnt Orange Heresy."

In 1995, Jagger founded the production company Jagged Films with Victoria Pearman. Jagged Film's projects include the HBO series "Vinyl," the movies "Get On Up," "The Women" and "Enigma," the documentary "Being Mick" and the Martin Scorsese-directed concert film "Shine A Light" featuring the Stones.

As a member of the Rolling Stones, Jagger has won three Grammy Awards. He won a Golden Globe Award for the song "Old Habits Die Hard," which appeared on the soundtrack for the 2005 movie "Alfie" starring Jude Law. In 1989, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the Rolling Stones.

Keith Richards

Amid his falling-out with Jagger, Richards teamed up with the backing band the X-Pensive Winos, which was comprised of his friends Steve Jordan, Waddy Wachtel, Ivan Neville and Charley Drayton. He released his first solo album "Talk Is Cheap" in 1988. "Talk Is Cheap" was received a positive reception by critics and went gold in the U.S.

Along with the X-Pensive Winos, Richards released his second solo album "Main Offender" in 1992. Richards embarked on solo tours to support both albums. His latest solo album "Crosseyed Heart" was released in September 2015.

Richards has also made guest appearances on recordings by other artists including Aretha Franklin, Tom Waits, George Jones, Huber Sumlin and Toots and the Maytals among others. He was also featured on his Stones' bandmate Ronnie Wood's first two solo albums.

In 1987, Richards starred as a band leader and music director in Chuck Berry's documentary "Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll." Richards played Captain Teague, the pirate father of Johnny Depp's character Jack Sparrow in 2007's "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" and 2011's "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides." Depp has previously said that he based Jack Sparrow on Richards.

In October 2010, Richards published his autobiography "Life," which he wrote with journalist James Fox.

Richards won three Grammy Awards with the Rolling Stones and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 1989.

Ronnie Wood

Prior to joining the Stones in 1976, Wood was a member of the best-selling band Faces, whose lineup included Rod Stewart, Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Kenney Jones. During his time with Faces, Wood released two solo albums, 1974's "I've Got My Own Album To Do" and 1975's "Now Look.".

In 1979, he formed the band The New Barbarians to promote his third solo release, "Gimme Some Neck." Over the years, he has continued his solo career while remaining a full-time member of the Stones. His additional solo albums include 1981's "1234," 1992's "Slide on This," 2001's "Not for Beginners" and 2010's "I Feel Like Playing."

Wood has also worked with a number of other artists including his former Faces' bandmate Stewart, Prince, Pearl Jam, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, Eric Clapton and Bo Diddley among others.

He founded his own record company Wooden Records in 2005. Wood also hosts his radio show "The Ronnie Wood Show" on Absolute Radio. The show is also televised on Sky Arts 1.

Wood is also an accomplished visual artist. He created the cover artwork for Eric Clapton's 1988 box set "Crossroads" and co-owns an art gallery in London

The musician is a two-time inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was inducted as a member of the Stones in 1989 and as a member of Faces in 2012. Wood is the winner of one Grammy Award with the Stones.