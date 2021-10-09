John Lennon honored by Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono on 81st birthday

Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono honored John Lennon on Lennon’s birthday in social media posts Saturday.

Lennon would have been 81. The Beatles star was shot to death at the age of 40.

McCartney shared a throwback photo of Lennon and him playing the guitar in the style of a violin.

"Happy Birthday thoughts for John - Paul," he captioned the photo.

JOHN LENNON'S FINAL DAYS WERE BLISSFUL AS HE THRIVED ON MUSIC, BOOK SAYS: ‘YOU CAN FEEL THIS POSITIVE EMOTION’

Ono shared a throwback photo of Lennon and his son Sean, 46. Father and son shared a birthday.

"Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you! yoko," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dec. 8, 2020 marked 40 years since Lennon's death. McCartney paid tribute to his former bandmate on Twitter at the time.

"A sad, sad day, but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world," McCartney captioned the post. "I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love, Paul."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ringo Starr also paid tribute to the musician.

"Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John. Peace and love John," the drummer wrote in his own tribute.

"I'm asking Every music radio station in the world [to] sometime today play 'Strawberry Fields Forever.' Peace and love," Starr added.