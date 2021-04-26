Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood says he had a secret second battle with cancer, was given the 'all-clear'

Ronnie Wood secretly fought a second battle with cancer during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Sunday, the Rolling Stones rocker told The Sun he has since been given the "all-clear."

"I’ve had cancer two different ways now," the guitar legend told the outlet. "I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown."

According to the outlet, small-cell cancer commonly arises in the lung, but it can affect other areas such as the prostate, pancreas, bladder or lymph nodes. It is also known to be fast-growing.

"I came through with the all-clear," said the 73-year-old father of twins Gracie and Alice, 4, whom he shares with wife Sally Humphreys, 43.

RONNIE WOOD’S SON SAYS ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CHILDHOOD NEARLY KILLED HIM: ‘DRUGS WERE NORMAL IN MY FAMILY’

Wood credited his recovery to his belief in a "higher power," a core teaching of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, along with being sober for a decade. The outlet noted that Wood has been in rehab eight times.

"I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go," he said. "And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing."

"That brings you back to the (AA and NA’s) Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,’" he shared. "That’s incredible. What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me. All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power."

The outlet shared that Wood previously blamed his 2017 lung cancer diagnosis on smoking "25 to 30 cigarettes a day for 50-odd years." He quit in 2016. Wood needed a five-hour operation to have part of his lung removed before confirming he was cancer-free in 2018.

ROLLING STONES' RONNIE WOOD REFLECTS ON SOBRIETY, MICK JAGGER'S 'SUPERHUMAN' RECOVERY FROM HEART SURGERY

Wood also described how making art was therapeutic for him.

"Art therapy was self-imposed in a way, especially in lockdown," he said. "The art has got me through it – to express and get lost. I’ve done so much work."

Today, Wood is thinking about the future. The star said that he, along with the other Stones, are "ready to go" with the rest of their "No Filter" tour, once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

"I’m just as busy as ever but nowadays I can remember what I’m doing," he said. "The music is still throbbing away. I’ve got a new album recorded at the Royal Albert Hall with Mick Taylor and my band… I used to never stop. It must have been relentless to be around me, just crazy the stuff I did. I was erratic but none of my enthusiasm has gone. I’m still nuts, still up all night. My energy comes after midnight."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Wood said he feels that he has been given "a second chance."

"I am grateful every day for the continuance of this positive attitude," he told the outlet. "Everybody gets to fight in their own way, live their lives and survive."