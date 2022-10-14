Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Ringo Starr cancels rest of concert tour after 'surprise' second COVID-19 diagnosis

The rocker previously canceled multiple shows earlier this month after his first diagnosis

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Ringo Starr shared a heartbreaking update with fans on Thursday, announcing he was diagnosed with COVID-19 for a second time and therefore would be canceling the rest of his tour.

"I'm sure you'll be surprised as I was. I tested positive again for Covid," the former Beatles drummer wrote on his Twitter account. "The rest of the tour is off."

He concluded the post wishing "peace and love" to his fans.

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band had gotten back on the road just days ago following his first diagnosis.

The surprise announcement comes just days after Starr and his band got back on the road, following his first COVID diagnosis earlier this month.

Starr was forced to cancel numerous shows in Canada, as well as in the Midwest, after initially testing positive.

Ringo Starr has canceled the rest of his concert tour after being diagnosed with COVID-19 a second time.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," a statement from the All-Starr Band read at the time. "As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

Back in June, the legendary rocker opened up to Fox News Digital about his legacy of spreading 'peace and love' in the '60s.

Ringo Starr initially tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

"It was part of how we felt," Starr recalled. "And I keep doing it now. I do it, I can only have myself do it. I can’t force anybody to be peaceful and loving."

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

