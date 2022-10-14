Ringo Starr cancels rest of concert tour after 'surprise' second COVID-19 diagnosis

Ringo Starr shared a heartbreaking update with fans on Thursday, announcing he was diagnosed with COVID-19 for a second time and therefore would be canceling the rest of his tour.

"I'm sure you'll be surprised as I was. I tested positive again for Covid," the former Beatles drummer wrote on his Twitter account. "The rest of the tour is off."

I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🥦🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/lmniGLE9dZ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 13, 2022

He concluded the post wishing "peace and love" to his fans.

The surprise announcement comes just days after Starr and his band got back on the road, following his first COVID diagnosis earlier this month.

Starr was forced to cancel numerous shows in Canada, as well as in the Midwest, after initially testing positive.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," a statement from the All-Starr Band read at the time. "As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

Back in June, the legendary rocker opened up to Fox News Digital about his legacy of spreading 'peace and love' in the '60s.

"It was part of how we felt," Starr recalled. "And I keep doing it now. I do it, I can only have myself do it. I can’t force anybody to be peaceful and loving."