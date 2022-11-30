Expand / Collapse search
Rolling Stones set to release star-studded 2012 live recordings early next year

Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys will appear on the album

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
In 2023, the Rolling Stones are planning to release an "ultimate live greatest hits album," with appearances from Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys.

The album — "GRRR Live!" — will contain songs recorded live at New Jersey's Prudential Center Dec. 15, 2012, The Associated Press reported. 

In addition to Springsteen, Gaga, Clark Jr. and The Black Keys, the event also featured performances by Mick Taylor and John Mayer.

The concert was shown on pay-per-view in 2012 and has not been available to fans since.

ROLLING STONES DRUMMER CHARLIE WATTS DEAD AT 80

(L-R) Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. The band will release an album full of live recordings from 2012 early next year.

(L-R) Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. The band will release an album full of live recordings from 2012 early next year. (Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones’ newest project will contain 24 tracks, with some of their biggest hits, including "It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)," "Honky Tonk Women," "Start Me Up," "Sympathy For the Devil" and "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction."

The collection will be available Feb. 10.

News recently broke that the Rolling Stones are set to release their first new album in 18 years next summer.

Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts onstage for the movie "Let's Spend the Night Together" in 1981. Watts died in 2021.

Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts onstage for the movie "Let's Spend the Night Together" in 1981. Watts died in 2021. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images)

The news follows the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. The legendary band spent this summer performing at numerous venues across Europe for their 60th anniversary as a group.

"I’m told Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood teamed up in New York over the past fortnight for recording sessions, alongside a raft of world-class session musicians to complete the initial recordings for their first output of original material in 18 years," a source close to the band told The Sun in October.

"After Charlie’s passing, there was some uncertainty about what to do next. They had stadium dates scheduled so pressed ahead, but afterwards it wasn’t clear what the future looked like. But now they’ve had time to reflect; they all feel it’s the right thing to keep doing what they’ve always done as a band, make new music and hopefully hit the road again to perform it to their fans."

The Rolling Stones have not released new music in 18 years.

The Rolling Stones have not released new music in 18 years. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

This summer, lead vocalist Mick Jagger announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to postpone multiple concerts.

Having joined the Stones in 1963, Watts ranked just behind Jagger and Richards as the group’s most veteran member.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

