Ashton Kutcher uses Demi Moore drama to direct fans to a message about impeaching Donald Trump

Ashton Kutcher seemed to respond to allegations from his ex-wife, Demi Moore in her new book, but his tweet actually directed fans to a message about impeaching President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Kutcher, who is married to Mila Kunis, tweeted a phone number claiming followers could text it for “truth.” Upon messaging the number and following a link, Page Six reports that a pre-written text is sent in response. In it, the actor voices his opinion on Trump’s scandal involving his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Mila and I met with President Zelenski (sic) and his wife a little over a week ago. My gut: He is committed to eliminating corruption in Ukraine. He’s also committed to ending the war and grateful for the US financial commitment because they need it,” the response says.

Kunis was born in Ukraine and lived there when she was a child.

“If our president used that financial aid to leverage president Zelensky to investigate Biden should be impeached. If our president did not use it as leverage and simply encouraged president Zelensky to investigate Biden without cause he should be impeached,” a follow-up text reads.

A third and final text says: “If you like President Trump or not America is the priority soliciting foreign interference in our election in unAmerican.”

Many were quick to believe that Kutcher’s initial tweet was his way of addressing explosive claims made by Moore in her memoir “Inside Out.” In it, she accuses him of infidelity, pressuring her into threesomes and encouraging her to break her sobriety.

An hour prior to sharing the phone number, “The Ranch” actor shared two more cryptic tweets that seemed to hint at the Moore drama.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it," Kutcher wrote Tuesday night.

He followed with, "Life is good -Larry Kutcher."

Moore previously said that she spoke with her ex-husband, who shares two kids with Kunis, about the content of her book.