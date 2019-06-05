Ashton Kutcher's 'The Ranch' to end after Season 4

Netflix’s "The Ranch" now has an endgame, with creator and star Ashton Kutcher revealing Tuesday that the multi-camera comedy will return for a fourth and final season of 20 episodes.

Created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, "The Ranch" was the first comedy series produced by Netflix and the first to introduce 20-episode seasons for multi-camera series split into two half-seasons. It had not been expected to go beyond four seasons.

Kutcher tweeted today that the plan is to stream the first 10 episodes of Season 4 this year and the final 10 in 2020. Netflix confirmed the news.

Set in present day on a Colorado ranch outside Denver, the show follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father (Sam Elliott) and mother (Debra Winger). Elisha Cuthbert stars as Colt’s fiancé Abby.

Danny Masterson originally co-starred in the series as Kutcher’s brother Rooster, but he was written off the show at the end of Season 3 amid renewed attention on rape allegations made by four women against Masterson in the 2000s.