Armie Hammer will not be charged in sex assault case, prosecutors say

Actor Armie Hammer will not face sexual assault charges after a review by the by Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Tiffany Blacknell, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, told Fox News Digital that it couldn't prove the allegations of rape beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," Blacknell said.

"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Hammer was accused of sexual assault in February 2021, which resulted in a months-long investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.