Armie Hammer 'doing great' after leaving treatment facility, says lawyer

Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility after the actor was accused of sexual abuse and assault earlier this year.

The 35-year-old reportedly entered the Florida facility in May to seek help dealing with issues related to drugs, alcohol, and sex, Vanity Fair previously reported.

"I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and he’s doing great," Hammer's lawyer confirmed to Fox News on Monday. It wasn't made clear the specific date he left the facility.

In a March 2021 press conference, Hammer was accused of raping a woman in 2017 when she was 20 years old.

ARMIE HAMMER'S EX-GIRLFRIEND SAYS ACTOR 'HAS A DESIRE TO HURT WOMEN'

They were allegedly in an off-and-on again relationship for four years during which she claimed the actor "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" abused her.

The woman, named Effie, alleged Hammer "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and at one point she contemplated suicide.

The "Call Me by Your Name" actor, through his attorney, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News at the time.

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," the statement read.

"[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve," it added.

ARMIE HAMMER'S SCANDAL INVOLVING ALLEGATIONS OF DISTURBING FANTASIES, CANNIBALISM EXPLAINED

Hammer is also currently at the center of an investigation being carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department. Before that, however, were allegations of abusive and strange behavior that included references to cannibalism.

In February 2021, the star was accused of sharing graphic sex fantasies involving cannibalism with women.

Late Jan. 10, Hammer began trending on Twitter after an anonymous Instagram account named House of Effie shared a series of screenshots showing explicit messages alleged to have been sent from the actor's Instagram account to a woman.

The messages -- which were not verified -- allegedly showed Hammer calling an unidentified woman his "slave" and discussing BDSM acts. In one message, he appeared to admit to being "100% a cannibal," and in another, he allegedly discussed cutting off a woman's toe and keeping it with him "in his pocket."

The disturbing screenshots led several women to come forward with bizarre claims and even allegations of emotional abuse against Hammer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hammer initially called the allegations against him "bulls--t." In mid-January, his attorney, Andrew Brettler, issued a denial against the accusations in a statement shared with Fox News.

"These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue," he said at the time. "Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July 2020, Hammer and his wife of over 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, announced their split on social media .

They share two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas, 3. In October 2020, he filed for joint custody of his kids.

Fox News' Julius Young and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.