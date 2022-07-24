Armie Hammer is an actor from “The Social Network,” “The Lone Ranger,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Call Me By Your Name,” among many others. Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers until their divorce in 2020. He shares two children with Chambers — Harper and Ford Hammer. Hammer has been involved in controversy over the years that has negatively impacted his acting career. The last movie he was in was “Death on the Nile,” which came out at the beginning of 2022.

Hammer was born in California to parents Dru Ann and Michael Armand Hammer. Hammer also has a younger brother named Viktor. Hammer moved to Dallas, Texas, when he was young and then moved to Cayman Islands with his family where he lived for five years. He went to Grace Christian Academy, which he father set up and then they moved back to Los Angeles, where he went to Calvary Junior High School and L.A Baptist High School. He left school when he was in 11th grade to pursue acting and took classes at Pasadena City College and UCLA.

Smaller roles came before Hammer got his breakthrough role in “The Social Network,” a film about the making of Facebook in 2010, where he played the Winklevoss Twins. The next year, he was in “J. Edgar” with Leonardo DiCaprio followed by “Mirror Mirror” in 2012 and “The Lone Ranger” in 2013 where he acted alongside Johnny Depp. In 2015, he was in “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” with Henry Cavill and was in “The Birth of a Nation” in 2016.

That same year, Hammer was in “Nocturnal Animals,” “Mine” and “Free Fire.” He also was the voice of Jackson Storm in the animated movie “Cars 3.” Hammer was in the Oscar winning movie, "Call Me By Your Name" with Timothee Chalamet in 2017. The most recent movies Hammer has acted in are “Wounds” in 2018, “Crisis” in 2021 and “Death on the Nile” in 2022.

In 2010, Hammer married Chambers and they had two kids together, Harper and Ford Hammer. In July 2020, Chambers filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In the recent years, Hammer has been swirling in controversy revolving around claims involving sexual assault, violence and cannibalism fantasies that came out in 2021. He has not been seen in any films since “Death of the Nile” and was allegedly dropped by his agency WME and taken out of multiple projects.

It has been reported that Hammer is now selling timeshares at a Cayman Islands Hotel to make ends meet. Hammer himself has not yet spoken on whether or not the claims are true.