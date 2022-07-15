Who is Armie Hammer: his family, career, scandal, and recovery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Armie Hammer is an American actor whose career has fallen off the map due to sexual abuse allegations and struggles with drug addiction.

Beginning his career with just a few guest television appearances, Hammer worked his way up the Hollywood food chain over the last decade by earning more supporting roles in critically-acclaimed films. However, allegations of sexual misconduct and addiction forced the actor to enter a treatment facility for six months to deal with his issues.

Is Armie Hammer heir to Arm and Hammer company?

Hammer is not the heir to the Arm and Hammer baking soda company. Hammer is the son of the businessman Michael Armand Hammer and oil tycoon Armand Hammer is his great-grandfather. Although the Arm and Hammer company started over 30 years before Armand was born, a rumor often associated his success with the company. The rumor was so common that he attempted to buy the brand unsuccessfully, but he was eventually about to gain stock in its parent company and remained one of the owners of Arm & Hammer until 1990 when he died.

The younger Hammer has often spoken about his complicated relationship with his family. After he dropped out of high school to pursue a career in acting, his family reportedly disowned him. They eventually mended their relationship, and Hammer has stated his family is now more supportive of his career.

What is he famous for?

Hammer started his career as a background extra in "Arrested Development" and guest starred in shows like Veronica Mars" and Desperate Housewives during the early 2000s. His career took after landing the role of the Winklevoss twins in the critically acclaimed movie The Social Network in 2010. He also had supporting roles in "Mirror," "Lone Ranger," and "J Edgar

However, it was his role in 2017's "Call Me by Your Name," a gay love story set in Italy starring Hammer alongside Timothee Chalamet. Hamm earned multiple Best Supporting Actor nominations for his portrayal of the character Oliver and garnered millions at the box office.

Are Timothee Chalamet and him still friends?

In January 2021, private messages between Hammer and unknown women were leaked detailing his explicit sexual fantasies, including cannibalism. The same year a woman alleged that Hammed raped her during a sexual encounter in 2017, which prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to launch a nine-month criminal investigation. Ultimately, the investigation never led to any charges being filed, and Hammer denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Regardless, Hammer's career suffered after his talent agency WME dropped, and multiple studio projects fired him soon after the rape allegation came to light. He was set to star in Paramount's "The Offer," a show about the making of the Godfather as the lead role of Al Ruddy but was replaced by Miles Teller.

After leaving a treatment center to deal with his substance abuse and sexual issues, Hammer is reportedly selling time-shares in the Cayman Islands, according to Vanity Fair.

Throughout this scandal, his "Call Me by Your Name" co-star Timothee Chalamet never commented publicly on the sexual misconduct allegations or disavowed Hammer. The pair reportedly have a close friendship.

