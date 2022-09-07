Armie Hammer docuseries, 'House of Hammer,' removes alleged bite mark picture after validity is questioned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An image of a bite mark, allegedly left by Armie Hammer, has been replaced in the "House of Hammer" docuseries after the image's validity was questioned by viewers, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The docuseries, which has already debuted on Discovery+, details sexual abuse allegations Hammer has faced since 2021. Courtney Vucekovich, one of Hammer’s former partners, shared the image with the network, assuming it was a picture of her body.

In an on-camera interview in "House of Hammer," Vucekovich shared the "love-bombing" techniques Hammer allegedly used against her.

She is accusing the star of improper sexual behavior and says Hammer coerced her into erotic situations that made her feel unsafe, including rope bondage and biting.

After the series premiered, viewers observed on social media that the image looked similar to a bite mark tattoo photo that originally appeared on the internet.

A source told Fox News Digital the picture of the bite mark, which Vucekovich’s said Hammer had sent to her, has been removed from the episode and a new image has taken its place.

Vucekovich also shared a statement with People magazine, saying she was under the impression the image was a bite mark on her body after Hammer sent her the photo during their relationship.

"When you are love-bombed, you receive multiple images in rapid succession. During my time with Armie, I received numerous messages, including countless images and videos," she told the outlet. "The bite mark shown was a photo sent by Armie within our archived text thread. And, over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me given that I have dozens of photos depicting his abuse on my body.

"I have chosen to tell my story to shed light on what I experienced within my relationship in hopes others are not put in the same situation."

Hammer has not publicly commented on any allegations presented in the "House of Hammer" docuseries. In 2021, the star was hit with allegations of sexual abuse. As a result, he was dropped by his agency and a number of future projects.