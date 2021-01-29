Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers breaks silence on his cannibalism controversy

Elizabeth Chambers has broken her silence about the scandal surrounding her soon-to-be ex-husband, Armie Hammer.

Hammer, 34, has been under intense scrutiny after multiple women, some unidentified, have come forward claiming he's shared his desire of twisted sex fantasies, including one alleged admission from him on social media that he is "100% a cannibal." He has denied the claims.

In a bizarre twist, a new report noted that Hammer's former "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Timothee Chalamet are working on a project titled "Bones & All" which is reportedly about a woman who has the "urge to kill and eat the people that love her."

Chambers caught wind of the movie's plot on Instagram, where she subtly reacted for the first time.

"No. Words.," she commented from her verified Instagram account.

Chambers had previously remained mum on the drama for the past few weeks. Shortly after the House of Effie Instagram account leaked messages allegedly sent to a woman by Hammer that shared his desire of graphic BDSM acts, the father of two exited his upcoming movie role in "Shotgun Wedding," also starring Jennifer Lopez.

Last week, one of Hammer's ex-girlfriends, 23-year-old model Paige Lorenze, gave an interview to Fox News about her decision to end her months-long romance with the actor. She said she believes he "has a desire to hurt women."

Lorenze and Hammer struck up a romance last September in Los Angeles. The current college student said Hammer described it as a "polyamorous open relationship." She said she consented to his BDSM desires during the four months they were together, but looks at it in hindsight as the opposite of "fun and safe."

"Right away he definitely did get into things and had me do things that weren't my norm. He wanted me to only call him 'Sir' or 'Daddy' in the bedroom. He's obviously a very kinky person and he made that very clear to me, but I thought it was going to be fun and safe," she claimed to us.

Lorenze said she became disturbed after Hammer voiced his desire of eating her ribs.

"He was talking about finding a doctor to remove my ribs that I don't need -- the ribs that are on the bottom -- and that he had a smoker at his house. He wanted to smoke them and eat them. He wondered how they would taste and he basically was like, 'I bet you they would taste good.'"

She's also shared photographs of a scar she has above her groin area in the shape of an "A." She claimed the actor branded the letter on her skin with a knife.

"These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that," Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Fox News in a statement.

Lorenze went on to allege that Hammer was "really obsessed with biting and leaving marks on me and bruising me." She claimed the "Rebececa" star would "always brag" about her bruises and asked her to "show them off."

Lorenze told Fox News she met Hammer's family in Texas over Thanksgiving. This gave her a sense that the relationship could be "long-term" as Hammer sugggested, but she put an end to the relationship in December after she began "to feel really sick to my stomach, anxious, and very strange," she said.

Another woman named Courtney Vucekovich also claimed Hammer wanted to "barbecue" and "eat" her ribs. Meanwhile, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez who also reportedly dated Hammer last fall said on Instagram she believes the messages are "real."

Last July, Hammer and Chambers, announced their split on social media. They share two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

Hammer is best known for his roles in "The Social Network" and "Call Me by Your Name," which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2018. His recent appearances include an episode of HBO's "We Are Who We Are" and Netflix's "Rebecca" remake.