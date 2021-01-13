Expand / Collapse search
Armie Hammer exits upcoming movie role amid alleged social media scandal

The actor was set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in 'Shotgun Wedding'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Armie Hammer's role in an upcoming movie will be recast as he faces scandal.

The actor, 34, made headlines recently after messages allegedly written by Hammer -- they have not been verified -- were leaked featuring graphic sexual fantasies, Page Six reported. 

The actor was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in "Shotgun Wedding," a Lionsgate film following a couple whose destination wedding attendees are taken hostage.

"Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement to Fox News.

Fox News has learned that his role will be recast even though he was set to begin production shortly.

Armie Hammer has exited the film 'Shotgun Wedding' following an alleged messaging scandal. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Hammer also offered a statement to Variety.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

A spokesperson for Hammer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"Shotgun Wedding" will be directed by Jason Moore ("Pitch Perfect," "Sisters") and is written by Mark Hammer ("Two Night Stand") and Elizabeth Meriwether ("New Girl"), according to IMDb. Lopez will produce and Ryan Reynolds will executive produce.

Hammer is best known for his roles in "The Social Network" and "Call Me by Your Name," which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2018. His recent appearances include an episode of HBO's "We Are Who We Are" and Netflix's "Rebecca" remake.

Armie Hammer (left) was set to star in 'Shotgun Wedding' alongside Jennifer Lopez, but Fox News has learned that the role will be recast.

In July, Hammer and his wife of over 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, announced their split on social media. They share two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

