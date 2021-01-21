Armie Hammer investigated by police over Miss Cayman video scandal

Armie Hammer was interviewed by police in the Cayman Islands for posting a racy Instagram video of a woman he claimed was "Miss Cayman."

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) confirmed in a press release on Wednesday that it received a complaint about the incident and followed up on it.

"On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media. Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant," the statement reads.

The RCIPS confirms "the matter is now closed."

A rep for Hammer did not return Fox News' request for comment.

ARMIE HAMMER'S EX COURTNEY VUCEKOVICH CLAIMS HE WANTED TO 'BARBECUE AND EAT' HER RIBS AMID MESSAGING SCANDAL

While the RCIPS statement does not directly name Hammer, it's the same statement it issued about the actor to Page Six.

Details of the police investigation were released just days after Hammer, 34, issued an apology. The video was allegedly leaked from his private Instagram account. This all occurred around the same time multiple women came forward on social media claiming the actor is abusive and discussed cannibalistic acts with partners.

The video shows a woman, whom Hammer referred to as "Miss Cayman," a similar title bestowed upon the winner of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," Hammer told the Cayman Compass. "I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused."

The face of the woman, who was reportedly "scantily clad," was not visible in the video, according to the Compass.

ARMIE HAMMER 'GENUINELY SORRY' FOR REFERRING TO SCANTILY CLAD WOMAN IN VIDEO AS 'MISS CAYMAN'

"My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," Hammer added.

The video was also denounced by the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee.

"The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee is aware of a video allegedly posted by Armie Hammer referring to a scantily clad young woman as ‘Miss Cayman,'" the organization said in a statement made on social media. "The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

The committee said it approached the scandal "with the utmost seriousness" and have even reported the incident to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

ARMIE HAMMER EXITS UPCOMING MOVIE ROLE AMID ALLEGED SOCIAL MEDIA SCANDAL

"The role of Miss Cayman is in part, to serve as a role model to young Caymanian women," the statement continued. "The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the Committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels."

Hammer has been at the center of controversy after messages allegedly written by him were leaked. The messages, which have not been verified, contained graphic sexual fantasies and references to cannibalism.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After the debacle, it was announced that Hammer had left his upcoming movie, and he released a statement about the leak to Variety.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film's team agreed with his decision to leave.

"Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement to Fox News at the time.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.