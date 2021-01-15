Armie Hammer's ex Courtney Vucekovich claims he wanted to 'barbecue and eat' her ribs amid messaging scandal

Armie Hammer's ex is speaking out amid his recent social media scandal with bizarre claims of her own.

Courtney Vucekovich said in a recent interview that she previously dated the 34-year-old actor and during that time he allegedly discussed his desire to eat her body parts.

"He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," Vucekovich alleged to Page Six.

In hindsight, she said: 'F--k that was weird,' but you never think about it again."

A rep for Hammer did not return Fox News' requests for comment.

Despite previously not paying much thought to Hammer's odd fantasies, Vucekovich went on to share other dark examples of their time spent together. The founder of a beauty and photo app called Flashd claimed Hammer once told her, "I want to take a bite out of you.'"

"If I had a little cut on my hand, he'd like suck it or lick it. That's about as weird as we got," she continued.

Vucekovich's claims come just days after messages allegedly written by Hammer -- they have not been verified -- were leaked featuring graphic sexual fantasies. The messages first surfaced on an anonymous Instagram account named House of Effie. In the screenshots, Hammer allegedly shares with an unidentified woman his desire to "cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession."

In another, Hammer allegedly refers to himself as "100% a cannibal." Vucekovich said she too is unsure of the legitimacy of the messages. However, based on her experiences, she isn't shocked by the allegations.

The app founder, 30, went on to detail traumatic memories from her past with Hammer, who she called one of the "most broken" people she's ever met. She claimed the relationship was emotionally abusive and resulted in her undergoing a hospitalization program for PTSD and trauma.

"He enters your life in such a big way. He’s such a captivating person. He has such a presence and he’s aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing,’ but especially young women, that’s kind of the scary part — how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he’s never felt this way about anybody," Vucekovich said.

Vucekovich claimed the "Rebecca" star "grooms" his partners while putting on this front of "being charming."

"He's grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming," she said. "When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything."

She also described the actor's "obsessive" ways during their relationship. After spending three whole weeks by his side, she claimed the actor would text her 100 times per day when they were apart. She also claims that she did not feel safe.

"I had this gut feeling the whole time that this was not right. He's not well," she said. She also claimed the actor is privy to drinking and doing drugs "all the time."

The tech guru also claimed she used to spot Hammer for money because he was "broke."

"He actually needs you," she said.

On Thursday, Hammer offered a statement to Variety after it was revealed he would be departing from the upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding" in which he was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez, amid the scandal.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

In July, Hammer and his wife of over 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, announced their split on social media. They share two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.