Aaron Carter's wild past: From child star to a slew of arrests to massive family feuds

Aaron Carter’s life was plagued with pain and consequence caused by consistent legal woes and personal tribulations.

His tumultuous reputation was only amplified by several recent jaw-dropping headlines.

Nonetheless, the former child star leaves a prominent legacy behind, despite his rocky past.

On Saturday, Fox News Digital confirmed through a source that Carter was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California. The Sheriff’s Department responded to a medical rescue call from Carter’s confirmed residence.

Survived by his 11-month-old son Prince, as well as his older brother Nick, twin sister Angel and mother Jane, the former child star’s timeline is complicated and dense.

A litany of legal issues began in 2017, right after Carter got into a serious car accident.

Days after the accident, Carter and his girlfriend at the time, Madison Parker, were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Georgia. He also was charged with possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.

In wake of his younger brother's arrest, Nick Carter, a singer and member of the Backstreet Boys, tweeted his support for his brother, writing in part "I am here and willing to help you get better."

In the summer of 2019, Carter was granted a partial restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Lina Valentina, in court documents obtained by E! News.

Per legal documents, Carter alleged Valentina had "threatened to stab me several times and she carries a knife with her."

This began a downward spiral of legal problems intertwined with personal problems for Carter. In September 2019, both Nick and Angel filed motions to be granted restraining orders from their brother.

Nick alleged that the "Aaron’s Party" singer had threatened to kill not only Nick’s pregnant wife, but also unborn child.

At the time, Carter's older brother tweeted, "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."

Nick was ultimately granted the restraining order for one year. He continued, "We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

During the family matter, Carter went on the defense, accusing his late sister Leslie of sexual abuse and ultimately making accusations against Nick's behavior as well.

In one tweet, Carter wrote that it was his brother's turn to "tell the truth of what he did to one of the girls in my family."

He alleged the restraining order placed against him was retaliation from Nick, who at the time was facing sexual assault claims from other women, which Nick refuted to the Huffington Post.

Aaron Carter sided with those women.

In March 2020, Melanie Martin, who would later become Carter’s future fiancée and mother to his son Prince, was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

Just months prior to the arrest, Carter made a decision that would irrevocably alter his appearance for the remainder in his life: Tattooing Martin's name on his face.

At the time of his death, Carter and Martin had an on-again-off-again relationship, but did welcome son Prince in November 2021.