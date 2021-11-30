Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Carter
Published

Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin split after welcoming baby

The couple welcomed a son just a week ago

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have split just a week after welcoming a son named Prince together.

The musician, 33, confirmed the news early Tuesday morning on Twitter.

"I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen," Carter wrote. 

According to the singer, Martin said she's moving to Las Vegas with their son. 

"She told me she’s leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ … seems she’s had a backup plan this whole time oh and said I’ll never see my son again," Carter continued. 

Aaron Carter (R) and his fiancée Melanie Martin (L) have split. 

Aaron Carter (R) and his fiancée Melanie Martin (L) have split.  (Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)

Carter later alleged Martin had been working with his estranged family behind his back to leave him. "It’s unforgivable she knew what my twin sister and my brother were doing to me right before I met her in the nines [sic] restraining orders I had she’s been speaking to my twin sister behind my back for two years and lied to me about it I asked her many times she lied somethings off," he wrote. 

He also clarified to a fan that he's currently "not suffering from any addiction problems."

Last week, when Prince Lyric was born, Carter wrote of Melanie at the time, "I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."

