Aaron Carter’s girlfriend Melanie Martin arrested for alleged domestic violence

Aaron Carter’s girlfriend, Melanie Martin, was arrested on Sunday night in Los Angeles after police investigated an alleged altercation between the pair at Carter’s home, Fox News has confirmed.

The LA County Sheriff’s department was called to Carter’s home in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Lancaster around 11 p.m. on Sunday night for what was a reported call for a domestic dispute.

According to TMZ, a verbal altercation commenced between Carter and Martin, 32, and at some point, it allegedly turned physical.

Law enforcement officials told the outlet Carter appeared to have sustained physical damage as shown by marks on his body and police on hand later determined Martin was the alleged aggressor, thus she was the one arrested for felony domestic violence, police records obtained by Fox News on Monday indicate.

Earlier this month, the embattled former child star debuted a new face tattoo above his right eyebrow that shows “Melanie” written in a script-style font.

Carter and Martin, who reportedly went Instagram official earlier this year, recently went shopping for diamond rings according to The Daily Mail. Per the outlet, the couple was looking at $80,000 sparklers.

The records show Martin was booked close to midnight on Sunday and released Monday afternoon after she posted a $50,000 bond.

