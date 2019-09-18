Aaron Carter says brother Nick's restraining order was retaliation for siding with alleged sexual assault victims

Aaron Carter claimed in a lengthy series of tweets early Wednesday that his brother Nick Carter filed a restraining order against him as retaliation for his decision to side with women who accused the former Backstreet Boys singer of sexual assault.

NICK CARTER SEEKS RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST BROTHER AARON CARTER: 'WE WERE LEFT WITH NO CHOICE'

Nick Carter, 39, revealed on Twitter Tuesday that he and his sister have sought a restraining order against their brother after the “I Want Candy” singer allegedly said he wanted to kill his sister-in-law and her unborn child. Nick Carter is expecting his second baby with wife Lauren Kitt.



In a lengthy tweetstorm early Wednesday, Aaron Carter, 31, claimed that his brother wanted to get back at him for livestreaming with Melissa Schuman and other women who accused the boy band singer of sexual assault. Aaron Carter claimed the restraining order was all part of a “#CoverUp” scheme concocted by his brother to silence his victims.

“Where is @rosemcgowan when you need her!! #CoverUp I’m here for these women!! @AshleyRepp @MelissaSchuman right by there side and I’m using my platform to help these women feel #Brave,” Aaron Carter said in a tweet.

“Hey love, @MelissaSchuman I’m not sorry that I spoke to you. Clearly my brother is sorry I spoke to you and is retaliating against me. #CoverUp #IGotYourBack #Metoomovement,” Aaron Carter also wrote.

Schuman, a former member of the pop group Dream, first publicly accused Nick Carter in November 2017 of raping her back in 2002. In an essay published to her personal website, Schuman said Carter raped her at his Santa Monica apartment while a group of friends were over to have drinks. She was 18 at the time, Carter was 22, she said.

Carter swiftly denied the claims of rape to the Huffington Post in a statement, saying he was “always respectful and supportive” of her during her career and she “never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.” Los Angeles prosecutors never pursued charges against NIck Carter because the statute of limitations expired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aaron Carter also repeatedly tagged investigative journalist Aphrodite Jones to “Maybe do a r Kelly type documentary” about the claims against his brother.