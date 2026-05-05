Youths accused of breaking into NYC Church of Scientology building in latest viral 'speedrunning' trend

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A Church of Scientology building in New York City on Saturday became the latest target in a string of nationwide "speedrunning" incidents that have gone viral on social media in recent weeks.

A group of youths allegedly broke through a locked door to enter the church on West 36th Street in Manhattan at 4:30 p.m., according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Once inside, they allegedly threw objects, damaged property and injured a staff member.

The incident reflects a broader trend fueled by TikTok, where participants film themselves rushing through the Church of Scientology buildings to see how far they can get before being stopped.

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Videos tied to the trend have racked up millions of views, including clips from Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles showing teens running through a Scientology information center.

"I saw this man who was dressed in this neon green inflatable costume, and him and a couple of his friends went inside the building from the front door when it was open," one witness told The Associated Press. "They passed the security guard. They passed multiple workers."

Videos from these alleged "speedruns" captured throngs of mostly adolescents rushing through the church building.

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Authorities have responded to multiple complaints tied to the trend, while the Church of Scientology has accused participants of crossing legal lines and putting staff at risk.

"Some online have referred to these incidents as ‘speed running.’ In reality, they involve organized trespasses into religious and public information facilities for social media attention," the church said in its statement.

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"Church facilities are peaceful spaces designed to welcome parishioners, visitors and members of the public. Turning them into targets for viral stunts is not journalism, protest or civic activity. It is trespass, harassment, and disruption of religious spaces.

"The Church welcomes lawful visitors. It does not welcome individuals forcing entry, damaging property, threatening or injuring people, or targeting religious facilities for online attention," it added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Church of Scientology for additional information.

No arrests have been made in connection to Saturday’s incident, and the NYPD said that they are continuing to investigate.

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Following a similar "large-scale incident" in Los Angeles on April 25, church officials said they were "reviewing all available remedies" and had made reports to law enforcement.

"There’s a certain mystique about it," another witness told the Associated Press. "I do get entertainment out of the speed runs. I think it’s pretty funny to see them break in. I know that technically it’s not allowed, but it kind of adds to the lore of this place."

...I think it’s pretty funny to see them break in.

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The trend appears to have been started by an 18-year-old content creator.

In March he posted a video on Instagram, which has since been removed, showing himself breaching the property. @swhileyy, who has not been publicly identified, has since distanced himself from the trend.

"I do not condone what I did, even though I didn’t break any laws," he told the Hollywood Reporter last week. "I never once in any video or any comment section or anywhere promoted the idea of running through there or beating my record."

Founded by the sci-fi writer L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s, Scientology has long been the subject of public scrutiny. Many celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Danny Masterson and Leah Remini, are among the individuals who have been involved with the Church of Scientology.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.