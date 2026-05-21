Slayings rock quiet town after alleged Tom Selleck catfish targeted woman before couple found dead: friend

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Authorities in California are carrying out a homicide investigation after deputies say an elderly married couple was found dead in their home on Friday, May 15.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that 80-year-old Donald Whitaker and 79-year-old Karen Whitaker were found dead with "traumatic injuries" in their Bermuda Dunes, California, home.

Fox News Digital spoke with Joy Meidecke, who has been a close friend to the Whitakers for more than a decade. Miedecke is the president of the East Valley Republican Women Patriots — which is how she became acquainted with the couple.

She said Karen, who was a volunteer at EVRWP, may have fallen victim to an online scammer posing as famous actor Tom Selleck.

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Their relationship stemmed from an exchange in Facebook comments that turned to daily messaging.

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Karen had commented on a post regarding the passing of a dear friend, Miedecke said. The scammer then started replying to Karen's comments to where the two began a conversation, which flourished into a secret relationship, she said.

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"He romanced her, he told her all these things," she said.

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Eventually, the scammer then began requesting money and monopolizing Karen's time — Miedecke said it's possible that Karen may have sent hundreds of dollars to the Selleck poser.

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Over time, Miedecke said she reported the possible elder abuse to Riverside County Adult Protective Services. The agency eventually visited the Whitakers' home, to which Donald ultimately found out about the relationship, she said.

"Her husband tried to talk to her. She wouldn't listen. So they cut up all of her [credit] cards," Miedecke said.

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The Sheriff's Department is investigating the couple's death as a homicide; however, investigators have not revealed a suspect, nor have they announced any charges.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Riverside Adult Protective Services.