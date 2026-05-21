College students accused of turning popular beach town into booze-soaked free-for-all in takeover chaos

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Four college students are facing charges after police say they organized a series of rowdy "takeover" events in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department confirmed that crowds took over the beach and boardwalk on Tuesday after an ad for the unauthorized "takeover" started circulating online.

Allegedly fueled by underage drinking and illegal drug use, the takeover prompted a heavy police presence with officers making a few arrests.

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Delaware State University Students 19-year-old Xander Nicholl, 21-year-old Angelin Clauvil, 21-year-old Eric Barnett and 22-year-old Keyon Scott are all facing charges relating to facilitating a riot, as well as conspiracy in the second degree.

"The University is aware of the matter involving individuals identified by the Rehoboth Beach Police Department," a spokesperson at Delaware State University said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As this is an active law enforcement matter unrelated to University operations, we will refer all questions to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department and decline further comment at this time."

In a statement posted on social media, the police department said, "With minimal advance notice, an increased officer presence was on scene for the early hours. As the event grew, additional resources from the area."

The agency went on to say, "Police responded to growing concerns over the safety of people and property."

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Police said this is not the first time the group has promoted takeover events in Rehoboth Beach, which is a popular destination less than 150 miles from Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The popular beach resort town has seen four prior unlawful gatherings of this type since April.

"At this time, there is no known danger to the public and we will continue to monitor future events to ensure the safety of our residents, visitors, business owners, employees, and their property," Rehoboth Beach Police Dept. Lt. Mark Sweet said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital. "We will take the necessary actions to keep the peace and good order of the City of Rehoboth Beach so that all may enjoy everything the City has to offer."

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As it stands, three suspects have so far turned themselves in with one still at large. Clauvil, Nicholl, and Scott were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, with Barnett still at large. Police say there is no active search for Barnett at this time.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder said:

"While the Rehoboth Beach Police Department is handling all details and inquiries regarding Tuesday's takeover, I want to commend them for their professionalism and strong response. We are extremely proud of our police department and grateful for their ongoing commitment to keeping Rehoboth Beach safe - not just on Tuesday, but every day. The department recently earned its state accreditation, continues to demonstrate exceptional leadership and staffing, and now has a new group of trained seasonal officers. Rehoboth Beach is safe and open for business this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the year."