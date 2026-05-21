Former US attorney charged with felony hit-and-run after Houston crash, police say

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A former United States attorney left the scene of a vehicle crash in Houston, authorities said.

Jennifer Lowery, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, is charged with felony failure to stop and render aid following the May 14 incident.

The driver, identified as Gabriel Fonseca in court documents, of a Nissan Altima told police that he was traveling eastbound on Memorial Drive when his vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a car that was in the median, Fox Houston reported.

Fonseca moved his vehicle to a safe location, but the other driver drove off. He also complained of a "ringing" in his ears, court documents state.

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"Last second, didn't have time to swerve, so I just laid down my horn and [she] smacked me right on the driver's side," Fonseca told KTRK. "After that, I just heard a really loud ringing in my ear, and there was dust everywhere."

He said his car's airbags deployed, and that he was confused as he tried to get help moments after the impact.

"I remember pulling into the closest parking lot. Somehow, I called 911. I couldn't open the door, so I crawled out," he said.

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In addition, Fonseca told police that repairs or a replacement for his car would cost about $35,000, according to court documents, and that he wanted to pursue charges.

"She didn't even check to see if I was dead," Fonseca said. "It's a selfish and cowardly thing to do—to hit someone and run away without even being concerned."

At the scene, a witness who was walking his dog told police officers that he saw a woman driving a heavily damaged vehicle and watched her park the car a few blocks away. He said he saw a "white, blonde female" in her 30s or 40s that had been driving the sedan involved in the crash.

He said that the vehicle had "substantial front end damage" and was "leaking fluids." He also told them where the car was parked.

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When police went to where the car was parked, they found a vehicle with "significant" front-end damage and a missing bumper in the driveway of a home. The license plate was allegedly registered to Lowery.

As officers were taking photos of the damaged vehicle, Lowery’s husband came outside and identified himself as an attorney. He also confirmed that his wife had been involved in a crash.

He told officers that he would provide all the necessary information, but would not allow Lowery to provide a statement, authorities said.

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In April 2022, Lowery was appointed to serve as the U.S. attorney by district judges after serving in an interim and acting capacity since February 2021. She led the office until her successor took over in December 2022.

"It's quite ironic," Fonseca said. "Her career is holding people accountable."